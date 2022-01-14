Over 5k new WV COVID cases reported for second day in a row

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 5,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Jan. 14.

On Thursday , 5,457 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 377,735 (+5,061) total cases and 5,516 (+13) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 17,364 (+2,547) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old male from Jefferson County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Monroe County, a 58-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Doddridge County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Taylor County, an 88-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Harrison County.



“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please take every effort to protect one another.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (117), Berkeley (1,560), Boone (188), Braxton (94), Brooke (162), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (53), Clay (68), Doddridge (30), Fayette (490), Gilmer (37), Grant (98), Greenbrier (345), Hampshire (181), Hancock (228), Hardy (139), Harrison (577), Jackson (98), Jefferson (858), Kanawha (1,794), Lewis (100), Lincoln (184), Logan (279), Marion (543), Marshall (296), Mason (151), McDowell (116), Mercer (476), Mineral (293), Mingo (200), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (128), Morgan (201), Nicholas (116), Ohio (477), Pendleton (50), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (35), Preston (199), Putnam (681), Raleigh (1,139), Randolph (289), Ritchie (56), Roane (137), Summers (86), Taylor (123), Tucker (23), Tyler (52), Upshur (180), Wayne (314), Webster (50), Wetzel (138), Wirt (46), Wood (726), Wyoming (164).

According to the dashboard, 1,094,394 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 942,475 people, or 52.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 361,966 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

