ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

SEE ANYTHING? NJ State Police Seek Help Finding SUV Drivers Who Assaulted Trucker On Turnpike

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wnd74_0dlo81A400
The two SUV drivers took off after the incident on the NJ Turnpike in Carteret, State Police said. Photo Credit: NJSP

HELP SOUGHT: Two SUV drivers boxed-in a tractor-trailer driver on the New Jersey Turnpike, then assaulted him and fled after he got out of his rig, in what State Police called a road-rage incident, authorities said.

The drivers of two SUVs -- one white and one gray -- stopped the tractor-trailer driver on the southbound outer roadway in the area of milepost 96.2 in Carteret around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

"The two suspects and the tractor-trailer driver then got out of their vehicles and engaged in a physical altercation in the right lane," State Police said. "After the altercation, the two suspects ran back to their vehicles and fled the scene before troopers arrived on scene."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to or after it (or perhaps has dashcam video) is asked to contact NJSP Detective Mike Silvestre of the Cranbury Station Detective Bureau at (609) 860-9000 ext. 4423. You can remain anonymous, State Police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

I-270 Road Rage Shooter Sought By Maryland State Police

A woman fired shots at a car on I-270 in Frederick in a road rage incident, according to Maryland State Police. The victim was driving southbound on I-270 just prior to Doctor Perry Road when he was struck by gunshots around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, officials said. The driver changed lanes and was adjacent to a white, newer model BMW cross-over when the shots were fired into his white KIA.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Police Hunt For 13-Year-Old Runaway In Central PA

A 13-year-old boy is missing-- and police believe he might have runaway from home. The Swatara Township police department is requesting the public's assistance with locating Jeremiah Tyson after his family reported him as a runaway on Wednesday, according to a release by the police. An investigation has already led...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
Carteret, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Carteret, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Truck Drivers#State Police#Njsp
Daily Voice

Escaped Prisoner Captured In South Jersey: Police

A New Jersey state prisoner was captured within a few hours of his escape, authorities said. The escape occurred early Thursday from Bayside State Prison, located off Route 47 in Maurice River, Cumberland County, initial reports said. Multiple New Jersey State Police K-9 units were called to help search the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said. Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said. The crash occurred at 11:29...
BETHANY, CT
Daily Voice

PA Prowler Tells Police 'I Am Not Trying To Break In'

A 49-year-old Lancaster man was arrested for prowling after claiming he was not breaking into the victim's home, Crimewatch PA reported, quoting Manheim Township police.Robert Wolpert was charged with loitering and prowling on Wednesday in connection with last Thursday's incident, police said.The b…
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Robbery Investigated At Toms River Convenience Store

Toms River police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store. On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to Lakewood Road, on the corner of Cox Cro Road, for a reported robbery in progress, police said. Two male suspects allegedly entered the convenience store, walked behind...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car At CT Intersection

Police are searching for witnesses after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle at a Connecticut intersection. The crash took place in Hartford County about 7:45 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road in Bristol. According to Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police, the woman, who...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck On Jersey Shore: Developing

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

PA Stalker Punches Through Glass To Steal Electric Bicycle: Police

A 27-year-old Quarryville man wanted for tracking down a woman, punching through a glass door and stealing an electric bicycle has been taken into custody, authorities said. Trouble for Brandon Charles Latcheran began Jan. 7 around 11 p.m. when he showed up uninvited to a home on East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz, trying to find a female visiting a resident, local police said.
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
199K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy