Struthers, OH

Local city first to join noteworthy group

By Patty Coller
 6 days ago

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is joining a group of select cities across the U.S. that are “age-friendly.”

AARP has designated Struthers as a city that is committed to creating an environment that promotes health and wellness while prioritizing the wellbeing of residents in all stages of life.

Struthers creating a plan for its future endeavors

Struthers is the first Valley community to hold this designation by AARP. What gave Struthers the edge are their walkable neighborhoods, transportation options, access to services and opportunities to participate in community activities. Struthers also offers affordable housing.

“The City of Struthers age-friendly enrollment is an important declaration and affirmation of its
investment towards making their community a place where older adults can age with comfort and
dignity,” said AARP OH State Director Holly Holtzen.

Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller said the city first applied for the designation in the summer of 2021 and was approved by Ohio AARP in December 2021. The designation is a component of the city’s “Discoer Struthers” initiative. The city hired Struthers-based company KO Consulting, to develop the plan.

“We are excited to be designated an AARP age-friendly community and proud to be the first city to hold
this designation in the Mahoning Valley. We look forward to a continued partnership with AARP Ohio,
city leadership, our community organizations, and hearing the wants, needs, and concerns of the
residents of Struthers to make our city one where we can all age within the community, with dignity”
said Cercone-Miller.

Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus were awarded the designation as well.

