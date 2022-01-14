ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Man Hospitalized After Shooting At Allentown Gas Station: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sb5Si_0dlo7rDM00
Sunoco gas station at 12th and Hamilton Streets Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man in Allentown was shot early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called around 5:20 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station and 7-Eleven on 12th and Hamilton Streets on a report of shots fired, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Allentown police said in a news release.

The unidentified man was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital by Allentown EMS, police said. He was in serious condition, authorities at the scene told WFMZ.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Child Hospitalized After Being Shot In PA Park

A child has been hospitalized after they were shot with walking in a park on Thursday morning, according to a release by Harrisburg police. The child had been walking along the Riverfront Park Trail in the 500 block of South Front Street in Harrisburg, when "they heard a shot and realized that they had been hit," police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Student Critically Injured In Shooting At PA School

Multiple shots were fired at a Pennsylvania school on Wednesday afternoon, according to area police.A student is in critical condition following the shooting at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy located on Brighton Road in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, according to police.Two people …
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, PA
Daily Voice

Girl, 7, Struck By SUV In Lakewood

A 7-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was struck by an SUV on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday at East County Line Road and Squankum Road, Lakewood police said. The girl was listed in stable condition Wednesday night. The driver of a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck On Jersey Shore: Developing

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Hospital#Allentown Gas Station#Wfmz
Daily Voice

Robbery Investigated At Toms River Convenience Store

Toms River police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store. On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to Lakewood Road, on the corner of Cox Cro Road, for a reported robbery in progress, police said. Two male suspects allegedly entered the convenience store, walked behind...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Stalker Punches Through Glass To Steal Electric Bicycle: Police

A 27-year-old Quarryville man wanted for tracking down a woman, punching through a glass door and stealing an electric bicycle has been taken into custody, authorities said. Trouble for Brandon Charles Latcheran began Jan. 7 around 11 p.m. when he showed up uninvited to a home on East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz, trying to find a female visiting a resident, local police said.
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car At CT Intersection

Police are searching for witnesses after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle at a Connecticut intersection. The crash took place in Hartford County about 7:45 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road in Bristol. According to Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police, the woman, who...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Central Jersey: Developing

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Neptune City, initial reports said. One person was dead and another victim was being taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital...
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said. Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said. The crash occurred at 11:29...
BETHANY, CT
Daily Voice

100-Year-Old Man Dies In House Fire: PA State Police

A 100-year-old man has died in a house fire, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police. Samuel Helsley, of 335 Arendtsville Road in Biglerville, Butler Township, Adams County, died in a fire at his house on Thursday around 1 a.m., according to the release. He was found in...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Student Shot Dead At PA School ID'd By Medical Examiner

The 15-year-old boy killed in a shooting at Pittsburgh area high school has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. Marquis Campbell of Pittsburgh, was shot twice in the chest by two masked men while he was in a school van during dismissal from Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy, authorities say.
Daily Voice

4-Month-Old Boy Found Dead At Area Home, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 4-month boy was found dead at a home in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County in Monsey on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins, of the Ramapo Police. When police responded they found the child unresponsive, Higgins said.…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
199K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy