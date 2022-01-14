Man Hospitalized After Shooting At Allentown Gas Station: Police

Sunoco gas station at 12th and Hamilton Streets Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man in Allentown was shot early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called around 5:20 a.m. to the Sunoco gas station and 7-Eleven on 12th and Hamilton Streets on a report of shots fired, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Allentown police said in a news release.

The unidentified man was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital by Allentown EMS, police said. He was in serious condition, authorities at the scene told WFMZ.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

