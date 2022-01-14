ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Archive's first content update of the year expands its story with two new characters, raids, and more

By Tanish Botadkar
pocketgamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Blue Archive’s story continued with a new chapter in Volume 2 – Clockwork Flower Pavane. Nexon has now released the New Year’s first major content update with a new event story called A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala. It will see Cherino’s journey to regain her position as leader after the...

www.pocketgamer.com

First Blue Archive Update of 2022 adds Cherino, Nodoka, and an Event

January 14, 2022 is here and brings with it the first Blue Archive update of the year. As usual, this means a variety of new content. In this case, it adds the A Revolutionary Ivan Kupala Blue Archive event, a new raid, and Cherino Renkawa and Nodoka Amami. 1,200 Pyroxenes is being given out to all players as well.
