Heidi Klum releases sexy song with Snoop Dogg, ‘Chai Tea With Heidi’

By Ben Cost
Page Six
 6 days ago
Heidi Klum has collaborated with Snoop Dogg on a song called "Chai Tea with Heidi." Weddingcake

Snoop Dogg’s getting Hei-di.

After a 16-year hiatus, German modeling icon Heidi Klum has returned to the music world with a bang — by collaborating with Snoop Dogg on a scintillating new dance single entitled “Chai Tea With Heidi,” which dropped Friday morning.

“It is truly a dream come true,” the 48-year-old “Project Runway” alum told the Sun of the unconventional collaboration. The track marks her first musical venture since her holiday tune, “Wonderland” in 2006, CNN reported. The fashionista first teased the project in October by sharing an Instagram photo of the unlikely duo in the recording studio to commemorate Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday.

Klum explained that the idea of the single was sparked following the finale of “Germany’s Next Top Model” when someone suggested she perform the theme song for the reality show’s next season, the Daily Mail reported.

Heidi Klum teased her Snoop Dogg collab last year.

“I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and challenging myself, so it was something I was definitely considering,” explained the Emmy winner of the collaboration with the hip-hop icon — whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. “But I knew there was only one person I wanted to sing with.”

She added, “I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home.”

Klum said her dream came true after she contacted the “Gin and Juice” rapper about the idea, and to “my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio.”

The result was a “song that makes people want to dance and have fun,” the mother of four gushed of the track, which reportedly samples two lines from Rod Stewart’s 1983 classic, “Baby Jane.”

“Chai Tea With Heidi” was also released as a music video.

“Chai Tea With Heidi” was also released as a music video, which shows the ex Victoria’s Secret angel gyrating seductively while sporting a see-through corset with no bra underneath. Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, rocks sunglasses and a typically ostentatious fur-trimmed jacket.

The catchy club number will serve as the title song of the 17th season of “Germany’s Next Top Model.”

This isn’t Klum’s first big exposure in 2022. The “Ocean’s 8” actor kicked off the New Year in a risqué way by sharing a topless pic of herself on Instagram.

WUSA

Heidi Klum Has One Leg That's More Expensive Than the Other

It's a fun fact that Heidi Klum's legs are insured for $2 million -- but the 48-year-old supermodel recently revealed that one leg is actually more expensive than the other. "I didn't insure them, by the way. It was a client that insured them," Klum shared earlier this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It wasn't me. One was actually more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have a big scar."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Heidi Klum Says This Surprising Cleanser Is 'All She Uses' For Her Soft Skin

Whether it’s finding out where Heidi Klum got her sparkling ensembles or itching to find out her makeup secrets, we can’t help but want to know it all. The thing we especially want to know right now is how she makes her skin look so soft and glass-like every day — and we finally got the answer. In an interview with WhoWhatWear, Klum told the editor that she uses a surprising product in lieu of a typical facial cleanser: Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo. “A long time ago, I went to see an eye doctor because I had a sty and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Exclusive: Heidi Klum Reveals How She Tuned Out the Critics of Her Age Gap With Husband Tom Kaulitz

One only needs to glance at Heidi Klum’s social media to see that life has been treating her well these days. Even more so than when she ruled the runways as the first German Victoria’s Secret Angel, Klum has been enjoying documenting her famous curves and care-free spirit these days, and it’s often husband and Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz behind the camera snapping the perfect shot. As such, we can’t help but wonder how much Kaulitz is behind Klum’s easy smile and unabashed celebration of her stunning body these days. Sitting down with Klum, she opens up about all...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
