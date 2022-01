January 12, 2022 (Tillamook, Ore.) – Adventist Health Tillamook has been allotted a limited supply of Emergency Use Authorized treatment medication by the Federal Drug Administration for high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19. These oral antiviral medications, manufactured by Pfizer under the name PAXLOVID, and manufactured by MERCK under the name Molnupiravir, are only prescribed to patients after seeing a primary care provider who can authorize the medication’s use.

