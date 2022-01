Several interlocal road projects in The Woodlands that have spent years in the planning stages will see work begin this year. In The Woodlands area, many projects underway or in the planning process as of early 2022 are at the nexus of several governing bodies, requiring them to work together and coordinate efforts. Complicating matters in 2022 is the pending change of Harris County precinct boundaries in the southern portion of The Woodlands as well as disagreements between governing entities as to what is needed at other key intersections.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO