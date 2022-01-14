Brands See Declines In Organic Reach On Instagram

American Exchange Group (AX Group), which designs accessories and facilitates manufacturing and distribution for brands, has finalized a deal to acquire Aerosoles.
The new partnership is expected to help expand the footwear brand’s category assortment and distribution channels. Aerosoles is sold in over 40 countries and in retailers such as Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s, Saks Off 5th, DSW, Zappos and Belk.
Aerosoles previously launched a distribution partnership with American Exchange Group in July. The two entities are collaborating on a strategy to launch a collection for off-price channels slated for spring of 2022. AX Group has previously created footwear for brands such...
