The first trailer for Marvel's Moon Knight series has landed, and it suggests the MCU version of this dark superhero is going to be very different from the comic book source material. From his struggles with mental illness to his revamped costume, Oscar Isaac's hero is not exactly the one fans know. Let's take a deep dive into this new footage and what the trailer reveals about the next Marvel series on Disney Plus, including the dynamic between Moon Knight's alternate personalities and his relationship to the Egyptian god Khonshu. Plus, which Marvel villain is Ethan Hawke playing anyway? Moon Knight is a six-episode series that debuts on Disney+ on March 30.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO