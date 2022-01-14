Brown County teen flown to Topeka after rollover crash

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old is in serious condition after being flown to Topeka following a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Grayson Weesner, 18, of Everest, was driving near 110th Road and Raccoon when his vehicle left the road, struck a railroad crossing arm, and rolled over into a ditch.

First responders had to extricate the teenager.

Weesner was then flown to Topeka in what was considered a serious, but not a life-threatening condition, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

