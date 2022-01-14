ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Suspected gunman in Lansing standoff charged with homicide

By Margaret Cahill
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
The man behind an armed standoff with police on Saturday has been charged with homicide.

41-year-old Gregory Michael Sanders is already in custody on other charges including assault with intent to murder and firearm possession by a felon.

28-year-old Dominique Elizabeth Hawn of Lansing.was found dead in a home on the city’s south side following a shootout between Sanders and police.

Police were called to the home in the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road at 4:47 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired. After officers arrived, Sanders came out with a firearm pointed at officers.

Officers asked Sanders to drop his weapon before he went back into his residence and pointed and fired the weapon numerous times out of doors and windows.

Police dispensed CS gas, which is similar to tear gas, into the residence and the man surrendered to police at approximately 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Sanders is being held on a $250,000 bond. He will go before a district court judge on Thursday.

