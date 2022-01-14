ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE WINTER STORM: Submit your pictures and videos

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5P0G_0dlo3wlp00
Charlotte winter storm Charlotte winter storm (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire Charlotte area from late Saturday night through Sunday evening.

[ WINTER STORM WATCH: State of Emergency issued as snow, ice expected across NC ]

>> We want to see what’s happening in your neighborhood. You can submit pictures and videos by clicking “add media” below.

(WATCH BELOW: Here’s how the Carolinas are getting ready for our weekend winter storm)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Mobile library to serve high-need neighborhoods in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is now on wheels. The public library started a mobile library on Tuesday that serves communities with limited access to a physical location. Library officials said they will operate on a three-week rotating schedule targeting different routes around Mecklenburg County to reach high-need...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
73K+
Followers
81K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy