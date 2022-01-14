CHARLOTTE WINTER STORM: Submit your pictures and videos

Charlotte winter storm Charlotte winter storm (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire Charlotte area from late Saturday night through Sunday evening.

[ WINTER STORM WATCH: State of Emergency issued as snow, ice expected across NC ]

>> We want to see what’s happening in your neighborhood. You can submit pictures and videos by clicking “add media” below.

(WATCH BELOW: Here’s how the Carolinas are getting ready for our weekend winter storm)

©2022 Cox Media Group