Virginia State

Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 3,800 Friday

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia have dropped over the last 24 hours, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

There are currently 3,845 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 3,894 (-49) Thursday, according VHHA. Officials said 3,673 (-6) of those patients have COVID-19 while 172 (-43) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sits at 3,742 as of Friday. That is up 689 from 2,785 last Friday.

Additionally, the VHHA reported a total of 83,676 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged, an increase from 83,130 (+546) patients since yesterday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category, which is updated daily, shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

  • 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
  • 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
Virginia Department of Health
What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

