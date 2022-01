Auburn basketball has reached mythical levels of furious fun. And No.12 Kentucky comes to town on Saturday. It’s going to be cold, cold, cold, too, so if the kids are planning a tent city in the middle of campus for Friday night (or Thursday and Friday night because I’m not going to be the one to underestimate The Jungle) then Auburn coach Bruce Pearl might want to think about chipping in for some portable heaters. We only want to see Auburn Arena on fire figuratively when Kentucky comes to town, and y’all know there’s a precedent for that statement.

AUBURN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO