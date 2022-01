Tesla introduced the world to fast EVs, and still manufactures some of the quickest electric vehicles known to man. The Model S Plaid is the company's fastest model, and should remain in that position until the Tesla Roadster decides to finally make an appearance. When first launched, the Tesla Model S Plaid promised a top speed of 200 mph, but new owners, and the internet in general was disappointed to hear that the car would, for the time being, be limited to 163 mph. The good news is that Tesla has been feeling rather giving over the festive season, and has decided to bestow a top speed increase upon the Model S Plaid.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO