ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Donations needed as cold weather moves into SWFL

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qcd4_0dlo2ov200

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County is in need of blankets, gloves, socks, hand-warmers and other cold-weather supplies as cooler temps move into the area.

When temperatures dip below 40 degrees, the county’s outreach teams will hand out the supplies and work to get people in need to shelters.

Blankets, gloves, socks, hand-warmers and hats can be dropped off at the following locations between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28:

  • Lee County Parks and Recreation Locations. For operating hours, visit www.leegov.com/parks/centers.
  • Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.
  • North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way
  • Veterans Park Recreation Center in Lehigh Acres, 55 Homestead Road
  • Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center in south Fort Myers, 16760 Bass Road
  • Lee County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Center. For hours, visit https://www.sheriffleefl.org/community-outreach-centers-2/
  • Cape Coral, 4522 Del Prado Blvd S.
  • Edison Mall, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Suite 1930
  • Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Unit 190
  • Bell Tower, 13499 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 151
  • Downtown Fort Myers, 2125 First St., Suite 100
  • Fort Myers Police Department, 2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers, accepting items 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When activated, the Department of Human & Veteran Services’ coordinated entry phone line will be updated with a cold-weather announcement that promotes outreach locations, transportation assistance, sheltering and supplies.

The number is 239-533-7996.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

U.S. sanctions four Ukrainians it alleges were working with Russia to destabilize Ukraine

The U.S. government on Thursday issued sanctions on four Ukrainians who it said were engaged in Russia-backed "influence activities to destabilize Ukraine," as Western powers continued signaling to Moscow that any further aggression against Ukraine would result in punitive economic and political consequences. "Russia has directed its intelligence services to...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

Trump's loss in the Supreme Court is a win for the rest of us

Norman Eisen is the executive chair of the States United Democracy Center. He served as former President Barack Obama's ethics czar and ambassador to the Czech Republic, and was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joshua Perry is of counsel with Perry Guha, LLP, a litigation boutique focused on complex civil and criminal trial practice and white collar investigations. E. Danya Perry is a founding partner of Perry Guha LLP. She was a former federal prosecutor and served as chief of investigations for New York state's Moreland Commission on Public Corruption. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Society
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Biden clarifies any Russian movement into Ukraine 'is an invasion'

President Biden on Thursday sought to clear up his remarks from a day earlier when he appeared to distinguish between a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a "minor incursion." "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin. He has no misunderstanding. If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden said at the outset of an event on infrastructure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Veteran#Recreation Locations#Estero Recreation Center#Bell Tower
CNN

Wednesday was a *very* bad day for Donald Trump

(CNN) — The walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump. 1) In a court filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation into the Trump Organization has turned up a number of "misleading statements and omissions" in tax disclosures and financial statements used to secure loans. As a result of those findings, James said she needs the former president, as well as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to testify about what they knew and when they knew it.
POTUS
CBS News

FBI says it's conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at congressman's Texas home

The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
LAREDO, TX
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy