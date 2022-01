Five former residents of the last remaining uninhabited town near Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant returned on Thursday to live there for the first time since the 2011 disaster. Following extensive decontamination, numerous areas around the plant in northeast Japan have been declared safe after a huge earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown over a decade ago. TV footage showed the returnees inspecting the buildings, with one testing a tap outside his house. "It's out! This is the first time in 10 years and 11 months that running water comes out," he said.

