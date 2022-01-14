ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Around Town for Jan. 14

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 6 days ago

Happy birthday Saturday to Ryan Pellerin,...

www.stmarynow.com

whqr.org

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Art and the Bloom

This week's guest is Kathy Gresham, one of the organizers of Art & the Bloom, a three-day showcase of leading floral designers, January 7-9, at the Blockade Runner Beach Resort. Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of January 7-9

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Victorian Holidays 2021 Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and […]
ERIE, PA
thecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Membership drive, free documentary, Round Up at the Register

Ilanka Cultural Center is serving to-go style halibut dinners as part of their annual membership drive. Dinner tickets are $25 and include membership, which gains you access to upcoming ICC classes, and a chance at winning 25,000 Alaska Airline miles. A “members only” silent auction will start at noon Monday, Jan. 10, and end at 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 at 32auctions.com/ICC2022. Email danaya.hoover@eyak-nsn.gov or call 907-424-7903 for more info.
WCIA

Enjoy a scavenger hunt around town with Tolono Public Library

Want to play a game that’s fun for the whole family? Look for the Tolono Public Library logo on the windows of organizations that serve the community. The scavenger hunt will take you to places in Tolono, Sadorus, and Savoy. Register at the Library front desk to grab your...
TOLONO, IL
News Break
Politics
stmarynow.com

MLK Day events

People came together in Morgan City and Patterson on Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In the top photo, members of the Tri Parish Gospel Ensemble perform at the Siracusaville Recreational Center, where Pastor Jay Grogan, a Patterson native now at Oberlin's First Baptist Church, was the keynote speaker. In the bottom photo, the MLK Choir sings at Patterson's Good Hope Baptist Church at the event staged by the New Age Patterson Civic Organization. Just off the right side of the frame is Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, who sang and presented keys to the city to keynote speakers Kreig Triggs and Holden Murray as well as to Ronnie Mabile of Redeemed Life Fellowship. Mabile and wife Renee are newcomers to the area who have already become active in charitable work.
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Krewe of Hephaestus celebrates Twelfth Night

The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with a Twelfth Night Toast on Jan. 6 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles “Jay” LeBlanc. From left are 2020 Hephaestus Captain Gregory Hamer Jr. and his wife, Shannon Hamer; John B. and Tracie Hover, parents of Queen Hephaestus LX; Queen Hephaestus LX Madeleine Hover and King Hephaestus LX Allie “Al” Adams, and his wife Shelly Adams.
CELEBRATIONS
stmarynow.com

UPDATED: Morgan City, Patterson people honor Martin Luther King

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the leader of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, was silenced by an assassin’s bullet more than half a century ago. But his words continued to echo in Martin Luther King Day celebrations Monday in Morgan City and Patterson. The Patterson...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Wheel House for Jan. 14

Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 8371 on Sunday, Jan. 16, at St. Andrew Church Hall, Amelia. Meal ticket $7, features all you can eat and one drink. Serving at 11 a.m. Winner chosen by people’s choice (one vote per ticket). Ladies Altar Society hosting a donation-based baked goods table.
AMELIA, LA
plantcityobserver.com

Around Town 1.6.22

We asked Plant City: What was the best gift you received for Christmas?. “Peace and time with loved ones.” – Bob Norton. “Having a happy and healthy family!” – Ashley Adkins-Melendez. “A coffee mug from Shutterfly with my kids, my husband, and my puppies on it....
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Around Town 1.20.22

We asked Plant City: What is your favorite hidden gem in Plant City, something or somewhere that more people should know about?. “The Plant City Community and Botanical gardens on the HCC campus. The Botanical Garden is free to walk through, daylight to dusk. They are having a spring festival: Earth Wind and Garden in April and a Fall Festival in November. They have classes each month where you can learn all sorts of things beyond just gardening. Paint classes too. They also have spaces that you can rent to hold small events.” – Shannon Layne.
PLANT CITY, FL
Times Leader

Around Town: Enjoying the farm-to-table experience

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The other day as I was meandering around town looking for somewhere to eat, I marveled at all of the great restaurants we have in Northeastern Pennsylvania. While I love to support independent restaurants, I also try to support those restaurants...
RESTAURANTS

