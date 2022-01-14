Centennial Park announces closure ahead of Cyclo-cross World Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning Friday, Jan. 14, certain areas of Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain in Fayetteville, Ark. will be closed to the public to begin preparations for the 2022 Walmart Union Cycliste Internationale Cyclo-cross World Championships, a press release announced.

The event will be held Jan. 28-30 at the park, marking just the second time in its history it will be held in the U.S.

The time window the event area will be closed to the public is Jan. 14-31, according to the release. This window will be used to build out the racecourse and event venue.

Several Centennial Park trails will also be closed Jan. 24-31 to keep them in shape for the competition, including Learners Permit, Pop Rocks, and Junk Drawer.

All existing infrastructure, including parking at both the main parking area at Centennial Park Lane and the north trailhead off Technology Way, will be closed Jan. 24-31.

The Fayetteville Traverse Trail will remain open during the duration of the event, both for community use and as a bike or hike option for spectators during the event. There will be no onsite vehicle parking at Centennial Park during the closure period, the release said.

For information regarding the event, click here . Masks will be required.

