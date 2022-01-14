ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kofi Kingston Was Proud Of Big E's Run As WWE Champion; Knows A Lot In WWE Is 'Out Of Their Hands'

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kofi Kingston comments on the end of Big E’s run as WWE Champion. Big E had the opportunity in the latter half of 2021 to be the WWE Champion. With that opportunity came a pay-per-view main event against Roman Reigns, and multiple opportunities to showcase why he should be one of,...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Kofi Kingston talks about Royal Rumble

WWE surprised several fans when it announced Mickie James for the Women's Royal Rumble as the current Women's Impact Wrestling Champion. Several federations participate in the idea that some athletes under contract with one company can go to fight in another federation. Impact Wrestling, AEW, ROH, GCW and NJPW are...
WWE
411mania.com

Kofi Kingston on Knowing When It’s Time to Retire, Jokes That he Could ‘Get Fired Tomorrow’

– The Herald-Dispatch recently spoke to former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who discussed his career and when he might retire from the business. Below are some highlights:. Kofi Kingston on the sacrifice of working for WWE: “Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people. I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line. Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.”
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Kofi Kingston
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Champion#Combat#Big E#Pro Wrestling#Sports Illustrated
The Independent

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio used to fight with his young son for bragging rights when they played wrestling video games together.The WWE high-flying superstar has plenty to boast about now — he's on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game set for a March 11 release.“It’s a moment of great pride, not just for me, but for the generations that come after me. All my people, all the Latinos ” Mysterio said.Even better, Mysterio is a playable character with his son, Dominik. The younger Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later became tag-tag team champions with his father.Mysterio...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Renee Paquette Asked Former WWE Star If They Were Dating Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley have been a couple for some time now, and in recent years they’ve gone on to get married and welcome a child into the world together. But all good things come from humble beginnings, and there was once a point in time when Renee and Jon were just getting to know one another.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Uncomfortable situation for The Miz

Who is there now? Just him, Vince McMahon. Austin Theory arrives in his office and the Chairman states that he must beat Finn Balor in a match. Finn Balor vs Austin Theory It hurts my heart to write this but unfortunately, Finn Balor loses to Austin Theory in a match with no particular actions to report, other than Theory's attack on Balor after the match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Taya Valkyrie Wants To Team With John Morrison And Wrestle One Of AEW's Power Couples

Taya Valkyrie is back on the indies and mostly, she is excited to be back in front of fans she can interact with again. A short run in WWE as Franky Monet that ended abruptly in less than a year, Taya Valkyrie has officially returned to the independent circuit as of Zicky Dice's Outlandish Paradise event. Speaking about her future goals, desires, and dream matches, Valkyrie tells Muscle Man Malcolm that she's open to wrestling, women and men, but is also excited to travel the roads with John Morrison, her husband, and wrestle in mixed tag bouts.
WWE
Fightful

BLK Jeez Is Open To Doing Agent Work For NWA; Reflects On Ruckus Going Into Indie Hall Of Fame

BLK Jeez wants to agent in the NWA. BLK Jeez is one of the unsung heroes of the post-Monday Night War era independents. A five-time CZW Tag Team Titleholder. BLK Jeez’s former tag team partner, Ruckus, will be inducted into the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. Speaking about his former partner’s induction with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling, Jeez spoke about how happy he is for his friend to be recognized for his contributions.
WWE
Fightful

Adam Cole Reunites With The Bay Bays (DaParty) To Wish Betty White A Happy Birthday

DaParty was back in full force for Betty White. The legendary television star, who passed away on December 31, 2021, would have turned 100 today (January 17). To pay tribute to her on what would have been her 100th birthday, "Golden Girls" superfan Xavier Woods got together with Adam Cole, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze to record a special birthday song for Betty White.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy