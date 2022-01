(Bloomberg) — Deere & Co. is being cautious in its rollout of self-driving tractors, a technology which the agriculture industry thinks could revolutionize farming. Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman said the company is still “playing around” with the volume of autonomous tractors it will bring to the market this year, saying it could be anywhere between 10 to 50. The comments indicate the company is aware that it can’t afford to roll out the new tractors in case there are still bugs, which could hurt its sterling reputation in unveiling new agricultural technology. The company unveiled the new tractor this week.

