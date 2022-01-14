1/14/22 Entertainment News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article— Kim Kardashian and Team USA are once again teaming up. Athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will wear outfits made by Kardashian company SKIMS. This comes after athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were fitted with SKIMS and undergarments. This time around, the collection will...

ktoe.com

kxlp941.com

1/11/22 Rock News

— Tool guitarist Adam Jones is giving fans a rare look and listen at one of the band’s final pre-tour rehearsals last week via Instagram Live. The rare behind-the-scenes look into Tool’s rehearsal showed Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey running through “The Patient” and later “The Pot.” Jones is one of only two members of the band who are regularly active on social media. Just before ending the live stream, he aimed his phone at a board in the studio that read ‘Last Practice.” Tool is beginning their Fear Inoculum tour this week, almost two years after the second U.S. leg of the tour was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Blame Omicron: The 2022 Grammy Awards Postponed To April

The biggest night in music will now take place an April. The Recording Academy has just confirmed they are postponing the 2022 Grammy Awards by several weeks. As spotted on Digital Music News we will have to wait a bit longer for one of the biggest ceremonies of the year. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West and Julia Fox Pack on the PDA in New Intimate Photo

Julia Fox has not been shy about sharing intimate PDA photos with Kanye West. The Uncut Gems star shared another one on her Instagram Story Wednesday. West, 44, and Fox, 31, confirmed their relationship earlier this month when Fox wrote an article for Interview Magazine. The latest photo, shared by...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar To Create First Feature Film, A Live-Action Comedy for Paramount Pictures

Kendrick Lamar is emerging from the shadows as his company with Dave Free, pgLang, partners with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new feature film with Paramount Pictures. The film will be a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” as reported by Variety. All four men will produce the project while Paramount will manage theatrical distribution and licensing rights. The untitled film will also be available to stream on...
MOVIES
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel on Kanye West’s Pete Davidson track: ‘This reminds me of when Tupac wrote a diss track about Andy Samberg’

Jimmy Kimmel has waded into the one-sided feud between Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and comedian Pete Davidson.Over the weekend, a leaked track emerged that appeared to show Ye threatening to “beat” Davidson over his relationship with Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye apparently raps on the song.West was in a near-fatal car crash in 2002 after falling asleep behind the wheel while driving. The rapper had to have his jaw wired shut after the accident.“You know this reminds me of when Tupac...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
Footwear News

Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian & More Honor Late Fashion Icon André Leon Talley

Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Coco Rocha, Kim Kardashian, and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities taking to social media to honor the life of legendary journalist and fashion icon André Leon Talley. Talley, the boundary-breaking Black fashion legend and longtime Vogue editor, died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 73. His cause of death has not been revealed. A singular voice, Talley rose through the fashion ranks at WWD, Vanity Fair and House and Garden, but it was his tenure at Vogue that defined his illustrious career. Talley chronicled his incredible highs and dramatic lows in “The Chiffon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Been Acting Like a ‘Diva’ Since Getting Together With Kim Kardashian

It seems like things are still smooth sailing for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Though neither the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum nor the King of Staten Island star have spoken publicly about their relationship, the two have been spotted on date nights and even taking a vacation together. But now it seems that Davidson’s high-profile relationship might be affecting his work, as a new report claims Davidson’s behavior on the set of Saturday Night Live has changed. “Pete has become a total diva at SNL,” a source shared with The Sun, via The Mirror. “He missed the first few days of...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, And Mary J. Blige Star In Trailer For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The anticipated joint performance from Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige at the upcoming Super Bowl has an official trailer. Titled The Call, the creative preview was created in partnership with filmmaker F. Gary Gray. It’s scored by Emmy Award-nominated music director and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Adam Blackstone.  In the trailer, each artist is featured in their element, getting instructions from one another to meet up at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, the destination for Super Bowl LVI. “Each time I collaborate with Dre, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from projects...
NFL
PopCrush

Pete Davidson Responds to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ Diss: Report

Pete Davidson doesn't seem to be taking Kanye West's recent threat toward him seriously. According to a report from Page Six on Wednesday (Jan. 19), the comedian finds Ye's bar about him on The Game's "Eazy" track to be "hilarious." At the end of his verse on the track, Kanye raps, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES

