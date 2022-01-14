ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valve's Steam Deck is on track to release this February

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the unfortunate news of Valve's hugely anticipated Steam Deck being delayed back in 2021, the Nintendo Switch competitor is now on track to release by the end of February — at least, it "looks like" is it. According to the company's January update, Steam Deck shipments will...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

2022 will be the year of the Steam Deck

Apple isn't a bajillion-dollar tech juggernaut today because it comes up with ideas first. Apple didn't invent the MP3 player, but the iPod dominated because it had a better design, better aesthetics, and better ads. Apple didn't invent the smartphone, but the iPhone crushed its nascent competitors with better hardware and a brilliant touch interface. Being first never mattered as much as flexing those brand and design muscles to make everyone else look old and busted.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Mobile Device#Steam Deck#The Nintendo Switch#Gamesradar
inputmag.com

Ayaneo’s Next handhelds are Steam Decks on steroids

Just a few months after releasing its 2021 Pro, Ayaneo has three new models of handhelds. The Next series includes the base model, the Next Pro, and the Next Advance, which all have a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with 1,280 x 800 resolution, a fingerprint sensor, and Hall effect joysticks and triggers.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Slay the Spire testing Steam Input ready for the Steam Deck

Slay the Spire, one of the games that helped to really push the popularity of deck-builders is back with a fresh Beta build, this time getting ready for the Steam Deck. Bringing support for Steam Input, this should hopefully give Slay the Spire better gamepad support overall, not just for the Steam Deck but that's of course the biggest reason to do it right now. The update also additionally adds Finnish language support, and updates for other localizations. There's also a removal of "excessive" display config loading and an update for log4j to prevent any future security problems.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

AYANEO NEXT may be a Steam Deck killer if your pockets are deep enough

After announcing its processor, storage, and memory upgrade, Aya Neo’s AYANEO NEXT handheld gaming console line looks well-positioned to take on the Steam Deck. The only catch is its daunting price from the base model to the top-of-line handheld experience. Aya Neo’s first outing garnered a fair amount of...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NME

AyaNeo Next is set to take on Valve’s Steam Deck

Details have been revealed for the AyaNeo Next, which appears to be a premium competitor to Valve’s Steam Deck. The AyaNeo and the Steam Deck share some apparent similarities. Both are portable PCs using a central screen encompassed by joysticks, d-pads, and buttons. Both devices can also be plugged into peripherals and be used as PCs in the same way as desktops.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Looks like Portal 2 is the first Steam Deck Verified title

As we come closer to the February launch date of the Steam Deck, it appears Valve are now starting to actually go through and tick titles for their Deck Verified program. Reports coming in that were noticed thanks to updates on SteamDB, showing that Portal 2 has been through verification. It's not exactly surprising, since it's Valve's own title and Portal 2 has long worked nicely on Linux with their native port. That, and it was recently upgraded to use DXVK-Native, to give it Vulkan support too.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo recap: Switch consoles will be scarce this year and the Steam Deck is a chonker

Welcome to the first Nintendo recap of 2022! It crazy to think that we're already so far into the start of a new year, but here we are. And just because 2022 has only just begun doesn't mean there isn't a lot to look forward to already. There are a lot of awesome upcoming Switch games in store, starting with Pokémon Legends: Arceus which releases on Jan. 28. Until then, there will be plenty of interesting Nintendo-related news to cover.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Steam Deck’s support for Epic’s ‘Easy Anti-Cheat’ isn’t easy, says ‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ dev

A developer on Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has cast doubt on the Steam Deck’s ability to play games relying on Epic Games’ anti-cheat software. The problem is actually wider than just Steam Deck, affecting any Linux based system, and dates back to September 2021, when Epic Games announced its Easy Anti-Cheat service would be available for Mac and Linux. At the time, it said that “support for the Wine and Proton compatibility layers on Linux is included”.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Easy Anti-Cheat not as simple as expected for Proton and Steam Deck

Even though Epic Games announced recently how they expanded support for Easy Anti-Cheat to have full support of native Linux, plus Wine / Proton (and so the Steam Deck), it seems it's not as easy as we hoped. In the original announcement, Epic mentioned how it can be enabled with...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Valve Provides Latest Steam Deck Status Updates

For the most part, Valve have been rather quiet on the Steam Deck front. The last update a few months ago confirmed a delay meaning no one (other than developers) would have a unit in 2021. Fortunately, today’s update from Valve does not introduce any additional delays. Their goal...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Steam Deck Alternative ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 Now Available for Purchase

Valve recently re-confirmed that the Steam Deck will start shipping out for the earliest pre-orders in February. With that said, many people are set to wait longer into Q2 and Q3 of 2022. If you simply can’t wait for months, then maybe the ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 will be worth looking...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

“Hundreds” of Steam Deck Dev Kits Already Shipped Out

Valve‘s Steam Deck inches ever closer to release. The company has sent out several waves of dev kits to any developers looking to expand the Steam Deck’s library. For those not in the know, a “dev kit” is what developers will use to make their games compatible with a given platform. It offers a solid testing ground for those devs, and is a valuable tool in their arsenal.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy