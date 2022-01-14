ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Primarily unvaccinated' patients causing a shortage of ICU beds, says doctor

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Hospitals across the U.S. are being overwhelmed by the increasing COVID-19 cases, with some hospitals now asking health care workers to come to work despite testing positive for COVID. “Over the past few weeks, it's been really difficult. Right now we have 550 COVID-positive patients...

Four states have fewer than 10% of ICU beds available as staffing shortages complicate care

As a record number of Americans are infected with COVID-19, largely due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant, some states’ health care systems are beset with nearly full intensive care units.Four states have less than 10% remaining capacity in their ICUs, according to data Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana and New Hampshire.And as infection spreads, states and health care systems nationwide are handling shortages of available medical workers, who face a greater chance of COVID-19 exposure and must isolate after testing positive.Members of the National Guard and other federal emergency teams have been deployed to hospitals and long-term care facilities in places such as New Hampshire to alleviate the burden with medical and non-medical tasks.”This is part of the winter surge, part of the long haul, which is why we put so many of the mitigation strategies and measures in place early on to help provide some flexibility to hospitals and health care systems,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.Five other states are very close to just 10% of ICU capacity remaining, according to HHS data: New Mexico, Missouri, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Georgia. Nationally, COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record highs with at least 151,261 Americans need care as of Wednesday.Early research indicates the omicron variant may produce less of a chance of needing hospitalization than prior COVID-19 variants. But omicron’s increased transmissibility means more people at higher risk for severe disease, such as those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised, will be infected.”Omicron continues to burn through the commonwealth, growing at levels we have never seen before. Omicron is significantly more contagious than even the delta variant,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Monday. “If it spreads at the rate we are seeing, it is certainly going to fill up our hospitals.”Tracking the omicron surge• Biden announcing new federal medical team deployments to help hospitals grappling with COVID-19 surge• You should not deliberately catch omicron to ‘get it over with,’ doctors say. Here’s why• Try these tricks to find at-home COVID-19 tests• Omicron will ‘find just about everybody,’ but vaccinated people will still fare better, Fauci says• The best hand sanitizers to buy to kill germs in a pinchWhile conditions are not as dire as at the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago due to the availability of vaccines and other treatment options, the staffing shortages in hospitals is a real concern during this latest surge, said Dr. Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.”The problem is that right now we have hospitals where there’s not enough nurses to take care of the patients who are coming in, the COVID patients and the non-COVID patients,” Spencer told CNN Wednesday.”That’s exactly why we need to do everything we can to try to limit the number of people that are infected, not just those that are older or unvaccinated or not boosted, but everyone. Because each infection represents a potential to infect more people. We need to do what we can to slow that spread right now and ease the pressure on our hospitals,” Spencer said.For those who come into emergency rooms for non-COVID reasons yet test positive, hospitals are still having to invoke quarantine protocols for those patients which puts a strain on operations, he said. And that can have an effect on all patients.”Right now, we’re still seeing sick people that need oxygen, the overwhelming majority of which are unvaccinated. But a lot of the patients that we’re seeing right now have underlying chronic conditions that are being exacerbated,” Spencer said.Those patients, he said, can include “someone who gets COVID is dehydrated and needs to stay in the hospital, or someone who gets COVID and is too weak and they can’t go home because they’re a fall risk. Those aren’t as bad in one sense as those kind of classic COVID patients we were seeing before. But every single patient that needs to stay in the hospital takes up a bed. And beds and staffing are what’s in short supply right now.”CDC to update mask guidanceHealth experts are reiterating the need to wear quality masks as never-before-seen figures of positive COVID-19 cases strike the country.The U.S. averaged more than 771,580 new COVID-19 cases daily over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, more than three times that of last winter’s peak average.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to update information about mask-wearing, including the different levels of protection that various masks — such as cloth, surgical or N95 — provide against the spread of COVID-19, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House virtual briefing Wednesday.Overall, it is important for people to wear any face mask that they have access to, “but Omicron has changed things a bit because it is so transmissible that we know that masks are even more important,” Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN Wednesday.”And if you have the chance, if you have the opportunity, if you have access to a better mask, then the recommendation would be to wear it,” she said, adding that N95 and KN95 masks need to be fitted properly to provide the best protection possible.Vaccines effective with adolescents, study showsThe rate of deaths in the U.S. has remained lower than during last year’s winter surge, which is often credited to around two-thirds of Americans eligible for vaccines being fully inoculated, according to the CDC.The country has averaged 1,817 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past week, JHU data shows. The peak daily average was 3,402 one year ago on Jan. 13, 2021.However, the latest CDC ensemble forecast predicts a potential 62,000 new COVID-19 deaths over the next four weeks, meaning preemptive vaccinations are still needed.The age group of Americans who are the least vaccinated remains those under the age of 18, and a new study of real-world hospital data between July and late October points to the effectiveness of vaccinations even for those who, by being younger, are generally at lesser risk.The findings, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization among adolescents ages 12-18 in the U.S.”Vaccination averted nearly all life-threatening COVID-19 illness in this age group,” wrote the researchers from the CDC and a collection of hospitals and universities, who found that far more adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated compared with those who were hospitalized for other reasons.Among the hospitalized adolescents with COVID-19, 4% were fully vaccinated, less than 1% were partially vaccinated, and 96% were unvaccinated. In comparison, of those who did not have COVID-19, 36% were fully vaccinated, 7% were partially vaccinated, and 57% were unvaccinated.
BRG: 20% of COVID patients are in ICU

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 patients are continuing to fill up one local hospital. Over the last week, Baton Rouge General has seen an increase in COVID patients in the hospital and ICU. The average age of a BRG COVID patient skews older and the majority of patients...
Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
Conspiracy theorist who spread fake news about Covid-19 on her streaming channel refused vaccine, contracted the virus and died in hospital after refusing treatment

Fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and the vaccines seem to be one of the major problems in the country since a decent number of vaccine hesitant people rely on this news when deciding whether to get vaccinated against the virus or not. When it comes to Omicron,...
How are my local hospitals coping with Covid? Search the latest data on patients, ICU capacity and staff shortages

January is always a busy month for the NHS, but record Covid-19 cases have put additional pressures on health services across England. There is now clear evidence that the omicron variant is less severe than previous ones, but the sheer number of cases seen since the start of December has pushed hospital levels to their highest point since last spring.
Red Cross Declares First-Ever National Blood Shortage Crisis; Doctors Forced To Prioritize Patients

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever nationwide blood shortage, which it has attributed to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. What Happened: The organization, which supplies 40% of the nation's blood supply, stated that it is facing its worst shortage in more than a decade and has been forced to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks, with some medical facilities receiving less than one-quarter of the blood products they requested.
