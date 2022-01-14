ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Arquette Shares the 'Important' Life Advice He & Courteney Cox Give Daughter Coco

By Arielle Tschinkel
 6 days ago
Any parent knows that the experience of sending their child off into the world is filled with all kinds of emotions, and David Arquette and Courteney Cox are no exception. Arquette just revealed how he’s handling their 17-year-old daughter Coco Arquette ’s plans to go to college and become an actress just like her famous parents, and it turns out he’s keeping it real about how much rejection is involved — both when it comes to acting and in life in general.

On Thursday, the Scream star appeared as a guest on The Talk ahead of the film’s release, and co-host Natalie Morales revealed that she and Arquette are “going through some emotional times together because we both have children around the same age, getting ready to go off to college.” Arquette got emotional at the mention of his firstborn all grown up, before sharing the sage advice he and Cox have imparted on Coco before she flees the nest.

“There’s a lot of rejection, so, she thankfully got accepted,” he said of Coco’s college plans. “But she wants to be an actress and I was like, ah, there’s a lot of rejection in acting, pretty much 99 percent rejection and then that one job that comes through.”

Arquette opened up a bit about his own mental health struggles, adding, “It’s just, in general, just in my own personal life, [with] anxiety and depression and stuff, but it’s all about self-confidence. It’s all about not beating yourself up, recognizing that voice that really does [bring self-doubt], and just say, ‘I don’t need that right now, you’re not telling me the truth.’ And just believing in yourself, it’s really important.”

Along with Coco, Arquette shares sons Charlie, 7, and Augustus, 4, with his wife, Christina McLarty. And though they’re still quite young, it seems Arquette will be ready to provide them with equally solid advice when they, too, are ready to spread their wings.

