Blue Island, IL

Off-duty Chicago officer charged with shooting 3 people at Blue Island bowling alley

By Sam Charles
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — An off-duty Chicago police officer has been charged after he shot three people at a south suburban bowling alley earlier this week.

Kyjuan Tate, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of attempted murder. He is expected to appear in bond court Friday.

Tate was at Burr Oak Bowl in Blue Island late Tuesday when, following an argument, he shot three people , according to court records and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Off-duty Chicago cop shoots 3 people at Blue Island bowling alley

All three survived, and Blue Island police told the Chicago Sun-Times that one of the victims remained hospitalized Friday.

Sources said Tate — who joined the CPD less than a year ago — was assigned to the Calumet District on the Far South Side.

After the shooting, the CPD said Tate was stripped of his police powers and assigned him to desk duty.

