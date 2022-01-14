ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Steve Clarke hoping for the backing of the Tartan Army at Hampden Park in 2022

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kuMu_0dlnz5Tx00

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking for the backing of the Tartan Army again at Hampden Park this year.

Scotland Supporters Club members will get the first chance to secure tickets for the World Cup play-off match against Ukraine and the 2022 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Armenia, Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland when they go on sale at the end of January.

The national stadium was packed when Scotland won their last two home matches against Denmark and Israel, which was part of a run of six consecutive wins last year, and Clarke issued another rallying call.

He said: “We are on a good run, with six consecutive victories to end a good year for us, and the backing from the fans last autumn was undoubtedly instrumental in that.

“A full house always gives the players that extra bit of help on the pitch, which was clear to see with our victories over Israel and group winners Denmark.

“The Scotland supporters don’t need to be told how important the play-off match against Ukraine is.

“We are two games away from returning to a World Cup for the first time in 24 years and we want to hear the Scotland fans in full voice backing us again.

“We are well aware of the value of the Nations League – we were at Euro 2020 because of our success in its first iteration – and while we want to qualify for Euro 2024 automatically, we also want to secure that safety net the Nations League provides.

“As always, the supporters will play a role as we aim to top our group.”

Scotland host Ukraine in March before Nations League fixtures at Hampden Park against Armenia and Ukraine in June, and the Republic of Ireland in September.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Carl Starfelt does not see progress as a formality for Celtic

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is hungry for more cup success but past experience has taught him not to take Alloa lightly. The former Gothenburg and Rubin Kazan centre-back collected a Premier Sports Cup winners’ medal last month as Ange Postecoglou’s new-look team celebrated silverware success at the first attempt.
SOCCER
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: International call-ups create ‘difficult situation’

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst acknowledged the “difficult” club versus country issue as he prepares to lose Alfredo Morelos to Colombia. The 25-year-old Gers striker, with four goals in his last six matches, has been included in his national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1 and is set to miss the trip to Celtic on February 2.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scotland strength in depth gives Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations optimism

Gregor Townsend feels the array of on-form talent he has had to select from gives him confidence that Scotland can challenge for the upcoming Six Nations title.The head coach named a 39-man squad on Tuesday, with Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings Huw Jones, Sean Maitland and George Horne among a batch of notable omissions.The strength in depth the Scots have at present gives Townsend grounds for optimism that they are equipped to win the tournament for the first time since their Five Nations triumph in 1999.He said: “In terms of where we are, we believe we have a...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
newschain

Celtic sign midfielder Matt O’Rliey from MK Dons on long contract

Celtic have signed midfielder Matt O’Riley from MK Dons, the Scottish Premiership club have announced. The 21-year-old Englishman has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Parkhead outfit after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee. The Fulham youth product moves after making 52 appearances for the League One Dons and...
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney will look to replace Martin Boyle if striker leaves

Shaun Maloney admits Hibernian will have to bring in further attacking reinforcements if and when talisman Martin Boyle completes his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly. The 28-year-old was left out of the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Cove Rangers on Thursday evening after the club accepted an offer in the region of £3million from the Middle East outfit.
SOCCER
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.How do you rate this year's @EnglandRugby squad? 🌹#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sarffQcodm— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 18, 2022The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampden Park#Armenia#The Tartan Army#Scotland Supporters Club#Uefa Nations League#The Nations League
The Independent

Ondrej Kudela appeal hearing for 10-match racism ban delayed

Ondrej Kudela’s appeal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a 10-match racism ban imposed by Uefa has been delayed until April.The Slavia Prague player was initially banned by Uefa on 14 April last year after its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) found him guilty of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the Europa League match between the sides at Ibrox on 18 March.His first appeal, to the Uefa Appeals Body, was rejected, meaning the suspension stood. It covered the Czech Republic’s first three matches at Euro 2020 last summer.He took the fight to clear his...
UEFA
newschain

Ondrej Kudela must wait for chance to clear his name after 10-match racism ban

Ondrej Kudela’s appeal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a 10-match racism ban imposed by UEFA has been delayed until April. The Slavia Prague player was initially banned by UEFA on April 14 last year after its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) found him guilty of racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during the Europa League match between the sides at Ibrox on March 18.
UEFA
The Independent

Scotland name five uncapped players in Six Nations squad

Gregor Townsend has named five uncapped players in Scotland’s 39-man squad for the upcoming Guinness Six NationsSaracens back-rower Andy Christie and London Irish scrum-half Ben White are two of the new faces in the pool.Rory Darge, Ben Vellacott and Kyle Rowe are also rewarded with call-ups ahead of Scotland’s first game of the championship against England at Murrayfield on Saturday 5 February.Bath centre Cameron Redpath, who enjoyed a memorable debut against England last year, has recovered from injury and will once again be in contention ahead of the Six Nations opener.Ewan Ashman, Jamie Hodgson, Josh Bayliss, Javan Sebastian, Pierre Schoeman,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy