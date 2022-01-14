ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Conor McGregor Posts Bizarre Flexing Video After Pub Is Petrol Bombed

By Nasir Jabbar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

​Conor McGregor shared a bizarre video of himself flexing and posted a defiant message on social media after his pub was petrol bombed. McGregor's Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, Dublin, was targetted by criminals, with the venue struck by two petrol bombs. No damage was done to the premises...

Related
mmanews.com

Flashback To Conor McGregor Investigated For Automatic Rifle Photo

Before the pub attacks and alleged DJ abuse, Conor McGregor was in hot water for….a photograph?. In January 2016, then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor was under investigation in Ireland for a photo he posted on Instagram that appeared to depict him holding an automatic rifle. The Notorious then returned to Dublin and had the Gardai looking into whether the weapon was real or a replica.
PUBLIC SAFETY
firstsportz.com

“Absolutely Disgusting, It really is” – Michael Bisping is furious over recent Petrol Bomb Attacks on Conor McGregor’s

Conor McGregor’s pub in Dublin, Ireland was reportedly attacked by two individuals who threw petrol bombs at the pub. The pub has been under McGregor’s ownership since 2019 and always remains busy with customers. On Wednesday two people came in a scooter and threw the bombs and fled from the scene. Fortunately, the bombs didn’t hit the pub’s infrastructure or any customers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor’s pub was the target of Molotov cocktails in Ireland

Conor McGregor’s business was the target of a nasty attack. According to The Mirror, The Black Forge Inn, McGregor’s upscale pub, was targeted with “petrol bombs,” commonly referred to as Molotov cocktails. The pub is also the location of McGregor’s infamous fight with an old man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Conor McGregor's Ireland Bar Attacked, Cops On Hunt For Suspects

Conor McGregor's popular bar in Ireland was attacked Wednesday night -- reportedly being hit by Molotov cocktails -- and now, cops say they're on the hunt for suspects. According to The Sun, criminals threw two petrol bombs at McGregor's The Black Forge Inn in Dublin last night, and also left two pipe bombs near the watering hole's entrance as well.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theScore

McGregor's pub targeted in reported petrol bomb attack; no one injured

A Dublin pub owned by UFC star Conor McGregor was targeted in an attack Wednesday night. "After hours last night, it appears that criminals made an unprovoked effort to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn," the pub's management said in a statement to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. Two Molotov...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmasucka.com

Conor McGregor owned Dublin pub targeted in attack

Conor McGregor‘s pub in Dublin, The Black Forge Inn was targeted after hours on the night of January 12th by petrol bombs (Also known as Molotov cocktails). Thankfully, no damages were done to the customers, employees, or the pub. According to a report from The Mirror, The Black Forged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor deletes tweet after burn response from Henry Cejudo

Retired former UFC double-champion Henry Cejudo has been all over the news these past days because of his incessant calls for a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. In response, UFC president Dana White simply shut down and scoffed at “Triple C’s” demands. “The last time I saw,...
UFC
Yardbarker

Was That Conor McGregor? There’s No Way It Could Be!

Many UFC and MMA fans have been left scratching their heads over the last few months, as well-known fighter Conor McGregor has undergone some drastic bulking up over a very short period of time. The former lightweight and featherweight champion fighter has been hulking up since December of last year. Five months before we started to see this incredible size increase, McGregor suffered a painful leg break during his fight against Dustin Poirier. It wasn’t exactly the ending that McGregor or his fans signed up for and McGregor, trash-talking as usual, promised he would make Poirier pay for the injury in the first half of this year. At the time of that match, McGregor weighed in at just over eleven stone and has gained an almost unbelievable 34lbs in six months. Poirier, naturally, has spoken out in the media about this incredible weight gain and said that McGregor needs to slow down on the Black Forge (non-FDA approved supplements). McGregor’s appearance is indeed a surprise, from formerly sleek and slim in the face to incredibly buff and round in the cheeks. It’s hard to figure out what’s really going on here, but we have a few guesses.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Nate Diaz calls for UFC to ‘quit slowing down the real fight game’ and book Dustin Poirier fight, Dana White responds

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier are getting tired of waiting but Dana White, it seems, is not. Last month, Poirier lost a lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Following his defeat, Poirier began calling for a bout against Diaz, who in turn offered to fight Poirier as soon as this month. Ultimately, the fight was not booked and, at the moment, doesn’t seem close to being made. This appears to be frustrating both men as yesterday the two took to social media to renew their calls for the fight, with Diaz blaming the hold up on the UFC.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo says he would ‘drown’ Petr Yan but unwilling to come out of retirement without ‘that bag full of money’

When Max Holloway was forced to pull out of the next featherweight title fight, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo campaigned aggressively for the chance to become the UFC’s first three-division champion. Unfortunately for Cejudo, UFC President Dana White flatly refused to even consider “Triple C” for a featherweight title shot, saying that it made no sense for a fighter who isn’t a featherweight and who has been retired for nearly two years. Well, Cejudo may have figured a way around that second part, if the UFC is willing to open up the checkbook, that is.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tyron Woodley Responds To Claims Of Fight-Fixing With Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has given a response to those who claim his rematch with Jake Paul was fixed. Back in Dec. 2021, Woodley and Paul shared the ring a second time. In their first boxing encounter back in August, Paul emerged victorious via split decision. Woodley was hoping to avenge the loss.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White snubs Khabib, adds Kamaru Usman to UFC ‘greatest of all time’ list

UFC President Dana White raised a few eyebrows earlier this week when he told The Dave Portnoy Show that Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Kamaru Usman were among the greatest fighters to ever compete in MMA. “You’d have to go Anderson Silva, GSP, Jones,” White said. “Usman is...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC champ Aljamain Sterling wants jail time for steroid cheats in MMA

What do Aljamain Sterling and Ronda Rousey have in common?. Both combatants believe that steroids are more dangerous in UFC than any other sport, because cage fighters hopped up on performance-enhancing drugs are not hitting a baseball or launching a basketball from half court. They are punching another human being...
UFC
Reuters

While battling with UFC, Francis Ngannou faces Ciryl Gane in UFC 270

2022-01-20 09:24:20 GMT+00:00 - An intriguing heavyweight title fight headlines the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2022. UFC 270, on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif., features champion Francis Ngannou of Cameroon, fighting out of Las Vegas, against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane of Paris. Ngannou (16-3) boasts possibly the most fearsome...
UFC
