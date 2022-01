The Lady Mt’neers had a tough contest last week, as they took on a very good Seneca squad. Seneca brought in a fantastic sister duo of Aliyah and Hazely Grotjohn who has been lighting up the area all season long. Those two alone got Seneca up early on as they combined for 22 of the Lady Indians 24 points at the half. Cameryn Cassity and Allie Schubert tried to keep the Lady Mt’neers in the game, but the Grotjohns proved to be too much, combining for 40 points, and beating Mt. Vernon 50-35. However, the Lady Mt’neers did rebound with a win Thursday over a pesky Monett Lady Cubs team.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO