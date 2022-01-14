Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Says They May Get Married If This Happens

Catwoman star Halle Berry shared some quick advice for new Selina Kyle Zoe Kravitz. The actress will be playing the jewel thief in The Batman this year. Variety interviewed the Bruised director about a number of things but had to touch on that stint in the mask. She talked about not letting critics phase her and following her own interpretations of the character. For modern audiences, a lot of them are discovering Berry's take on the character for the first time. This groundswell around the 2004 feature has led to a lot of people reevaluating the movie. But, there's also an added dimension when it comes to all this multiverse talk because of The Flash movie. However, it doesn't sound like the solo Catwoman will be donning her mask anytime soon. Berry had to encourage Kravitz who is facing a tough task in playing an iconic comics character, just like her on-screen counterpart Robert Pattinson. Check out the advice she had to give down below.

