Salina, KS

Fire that destroyed inside of Hummer called arson

Salina Post
 6 days ago
Police are investigating as arson a fire that destroyed the interior of a Hummer H3 in north Salina early Thursday morning. Officers and Salina Fire Department...

Police ID Kansas man who died in motorcycle, pickup crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle crash have identified the man who died as 33-year-old Steven Hommertzheim of Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Investigators learned Hommertzheim was southbound on a motorcycle in the 3800 Block of Seneca when he collided with a pickup truck that was...
WICHITA, KS
One hospitalized after fire at Kansas home

GEARY COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of fire at a home in Junction City that sent one person to the hospital. Just after 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Junction City Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at 624 West Third Street, according to a media release.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Man shatters Salina Police Dept. door, then turns himself in

A local man turned himself in after he shattered the front glass door at the Salina Police Department Tuesday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Craig Gilbert, 53, of Salina, walked into the Salina Police Department lobby and used the phone to call the dispatch center and report that he had just shattered the front door of the police department, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
KC police captain pulls man from burning home

KANSAS CITY —During the frigid Thursday morning Kansas City police officers came on scene of a fully involved residential fire near 25th and Prospect and called the KCMO fire department, according to a social media report. East Patrol Capt. Jennifer Jones saw the flames erupting from the home. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Police: Kan. teens died after drug deal set up on social media

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the teens who died as 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora both of Wichita. Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas woman accused of threatening man with a machete

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of an armed disturbance in the 800 Block of South Olive Street in Ottawa, according to a media release from police. A man reported a woman...
OTTAWA, KS
Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Blake William; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Michael Larson
Salina man arrested after allegedly threatening officer with knife

A Salina man who wanted police to remove his roommate ended up being arrested himself during an alleged incident Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker Street at 2 p.m. Saturday to remove a person from a residence, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. Upon arrival, they met with Andrew Marquez, 62, of Salina, who wanted his 47-year-old male roommate removed from the residence. According to Forrester, Marquez was highly intoxicated.
SALINA, KS
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Kan. man found safe

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas man missing since Sunday has been found and is safe, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Topeka Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Topeka man. The whereabouts...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man dies after semi crash into tree

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Edward J. Danford, 59, Iola, was southbound on U.S. 169 just south of Ten Mile Creek. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes into the ditch and came to rest against a tree.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he can't file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
