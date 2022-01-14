Fire that destroyed inside of Hummer called arson

A Salina man who wanted police to remove his roommate ended up being arrested himself during an alleged incident Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Baker Street at 2 p.m. Saturday to remove a person from a residence, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. Upon arrival, they met with Andrew Marquez, 62, of Salina, who wanted his 47-year-old male roommate removed from the residence. According to Forrester, Marquez was highly intoxicated.

