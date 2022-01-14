Fire that destroyed inside of Hummer called arson
Police are investigating as arson a fire that destroyed the interior of a Hummer H3 in north Salina early Thursday morning. Officers and Salina Fire Department...salinapost.com
Police are investigating as arson a fire that destroyed the interior of a Hummer H3 in north Salina early Thursday morning. Officers and Salina Fire Department...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0