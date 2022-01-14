ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sandra Bullock’s ‘The Unforgivable’ Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Movie Chart

By Kate Robinson
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix original film The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock, racked up a strong viewership in its first full week on Netflix. The film easily topped Nielsen’s movie streaming chart from December 13-19, bringing in a heft 556 million minutes of viewing time according to Nielsen. The film also won a spot on...

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Witcher Dominates Latest Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Season 2 Drop

With the release of its second season, Netflix’s The Witcher landed atop Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of Dec. 13. All told, The Witcher that week accrued 2.2 billion minutes of viewing over 16 total episodes; TVLine readers gave Season 2 an average grade of “A-.” Placing second in Nielsen’s latest ranking of streaming originals was Disney+’s Hawkeye (amassing 580 million minutes over five eligible episodes), followed by the previous week’s champ, Netflix’s Lost in Space (569 million minutes), Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (467 million minutes across seven available episodes), and The Great British Baking Show. Rounding out on the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 16 were five Netflix offerings: Selling Tampa, Money Heist, The Queen of Flow, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and something called Twentysomethings: Austin. Falling out of the Top 10 this time around were the previous week’s Nos. 8-10: Selling Sunset, True Story and Cowboy Bebop. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV SERIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Sandra Bullock praises Netflix's impact on the film industry

Sandra Bullock has hailed the influence that Netflix has had on the film industry. The 57-year-old actress has starred in hits for the streaming giant such as 'Bird Box' and 'The Unforgivable' and has praised the company for the way it treats both actors and directors – even claiming that she would have been put out to "pasture" without the streamer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Praises Netflix for Keeping Her out of 'Cow Pasture' With Work

Sandra Bullock is the latest actor to sing the praises of streaming giant Netflix. Bullock recently returned to the silver screen with The Unforgivable, after taking a few years off. The crime drama is Bullock's second film with Netflix, following 2018's Bird Box. The Unforgivable has been a major hit for the streamer, earning 186,900,000 hours streamed in its first 28 days available, making it the 9th most popular original Netflix film of all time.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamers Once Again Dominated the SAG Award Nominations

Although audiences slowly returned to theaters in 2021, it was a familiar streamer that dominated the Jan. 12 SAG nominations — Netflix, which had seven noms in just the film categories. (The platform’s 10 TV nominations place it second to HBO and HBO Max’s 14 nods in the small-screen categories.) Although Netflix’s Don’t Look Up is its sole contender in the best cast category — nominated alongside Focus Features’ Belfast, Apple TV+’s CODA, MGM/UA’s House of Gucci and Warner Bros.’ King Richard — the film’s star-packed ensemble could sway the actors who vote for the prize, giving the streamer a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Fingscheidt
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Martin Scorsese
mxdwn.com

Sandra Bullock: “If It Wasn’t For Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working”

Sandra Bullock finished 2021 starring in another Netflix film, The Unforgivable, which followed the story of a woman searching for her sister freshly out of prison. This film followed the success of her previous Netflix title: Bird Box, an apocalyptic thriller. The latter held the number one spot for the most streams on Netflix movies back in 2018 during its release and held that spot until just a few weeks ago when Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot took the spot with Ryan Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice.
MOVIES
nny360.com

Bullock hits Netflix’s Top 10 again

Sandra Bullock, suspenseful drama and a popular streaming service are the winning formula for success. The Academy Award winning actress’ latest film, “The Unforgettable,” has officially made Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular films list, joining her 2018 Netflix film “Bird Box.”. Bullock is the first...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Lost In Space’ Repeats As No. 1 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

Netflix’s reboot of Lost in Space repeated as No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of December 6 to 12, racking up a bit more than 1 billion minutes of viewing. The exact tally was 1.018 billion, beating out runner-up CoComelon, which had 835 million viewing minutes across the preschool favorite’s 15 episodes. Lost in Space‘s most-viewed episode among the 28 made available on Netflix was its Season 3 finale, according to Nielsen. Viewing overall held fairly steady from week to week, dipping from 1.2 billion to 1 billion. The show’s third and final season was added to Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Arrives on Disney+: Here’s How to Stream the MCU Movie Online Free

Disney+ is home to a ton of Marvel content, including popular shows like Hawkeye, WandaVision and more. Joining the roster this month is Eternals, which first premiered in theaters back in November 2021. The ensemble movie received mixed reviews from critics, but many Marvel fans who want to watch Eternals online can finally find it available for streaming on Disney+. The plot follows a group of immortal beings as they fight to save humanity all while uncovering the truth about their true existence. The cast features some big names including Angelina Jolie as Thena and Salma Hayek as Ajak, amongst others. Interested in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Streaming#Film Star#British#Irishman#Bird Box#Red Notice#Disney Hulu#Shack
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Rodriguez to Star in TV Adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ for Apple (Exclusive)

Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is getting the TV treatment. Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Witcher’ Returns To Dominance Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart, Racking Up 2.2B Viewing Minutes

The Witcher, which returned to Netflix for a second season on December 17, dominated Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart with almost 2.2 billion minutes of viewing that week. The latest chart covers the period of December 13-19. A distant second place was CoComelon on Netflix, with 840 million viewing minutes. Hawkeye on Disney+ added another episode during the timeframe as part of its one-at-a-time release pattern, but its five episodes managed a solid-but-unspectacular 580 million minutes. That was good enough for fourth place given the consolidation of viewing in the No. 1 spot. Other notables in the top 10 included two very different...
TV SERIES
New Times

The Unforgivable

Nora Fingscheidt directs this grim, slow burning thriller about Ruth Slater (a stone-faced Sandra Bullock), who after almost two decades of incarceration for killing a cop is paroled into a society that can't forgive her past. At every turn, when others learn of her conviction, she's rejected. Ruth's only goal...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson and Sandra Bullock’s Interview Goes Viral Over How Hard They Made Each Other Lol

Sandra Bullock showed up on The Kelly Clarkson show for the first time, and her interview with Kelly is best described as pure hilarity/joy. It all started when Sandra said, “My parents were good singers…they’re dead,” to which Kelly replied, “That’s cool,” and Sandra responded, “That they’re dead?” Kelly then tried to backtrack, saying, “No, that they’re singers! That’s so sad that they’re dead. I’m sweating.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mxdwn.com

Netflix Releases New Photos From ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

Netflix has released first-look photos at the sophomore season of its record-breaking Regency-era dramedy, Bridgerton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, based on the books by Julia Quinn (The Other Miss Bridgerton), will show Phoebe Dynevor (The Colour Room) and Jonathan Bailey (Crashing) reprising their roles in season two as the eldest female and male Bridgerton siblings, while the debut season’s male lead, Regé-Jean Page’s (The Gray Man) Simon Bassett, will not be featured.
TV SERIES
Variety

Tina Mabry to Direct HBO Max Movie About Pretty Big Movement Dance Company

Akira Armstrong’s Pretty Big Movement dance company set out to destroy stereotypes in the dance world — and now that story is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new film. Set at Warner Bros. for HBO Max, “Pretty Big” is based on the true life story and the origin of Armstrong’s dance company, which is inclusive of bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors. Tina Mabry (“Pose,” “Women of the Movement”) has signed on to direct the project, co-writing the screenplay with Dan Steele (“Gossip Girl,” “Faking It”). The movie follows Armstrong, a young, plus-sized woman who takes matters into her own...
THEATER & DANCE
mxdwn.com

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Coming to Amazon Prime This Week

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will premiere on Amazon Prime this Friday. The film follows Johnny Loughran (Andy Samberg), who feels that Dracula (Brian Hull) has never considered him a member of his family because he’s not a monster. With Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) help, Johnny is transformed into a dragon by Helsing’s Monsterfication Ray, but the ray also works on turning Dracula and his monster companions into humans. And so, the duo must journey to the Amazon where the transformation can be reversed. Dracula and Johnny are in a race for time before the transformation is permanent.
MOVIES
martechseries.com

The Gauge: Nielsen’s Monthly Total TV and Streaming Snapshot For December

Streaming reaches all-time weekly high in December, and takes 33% of total TV share during the week of Christmas, according to The Gauge. Nielsen announced that The Gauge, its monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, revealed that streaming in the U.S. reached a new all-time weekly high of over 183 billion minutes of video in December 2021, giving over-the-top platforms a record-breaking 33% share of total TV viewing during the week of Christmas.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros. With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros. are looking to give a belated gift to us all as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show productions....
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's Harlan Coben Thrillers: What to Know About the Numerous Chart-Topping Shows

Bestselling author Harlan Coben signed a billion-dollar deal with Netflix in 2018 to bring his books to the small screen around the world, and it has worked out handsomely for both sides. Five shows have already premiered, with the latest being Stay Close, starring The Good Wife actor Cush Jumbo. Although Stay Close was just released, the series is making waves on Netflix's charts. Two more shows are in the works, and the deal covered 14 adaptations in total.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy