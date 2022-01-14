SmartSpace set to end year in line with market forecasts

The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to languish below $42,000, far from its recent highs that saw the price approach its first control zone or resistance at $45,000. Similarly, the price is holding above its support just below $40,000, set by the January 10th lows. Bitcoin maintains a sideways movement between these two prices, giving no sign of a breakout in either direction. Wednesday's declines, amid a general pummeling of risk assets, left a low near $41,000, the worst change for Bitcoin in 10 days since it hit a floor at $39,800.
