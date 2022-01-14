ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SmartSpace set to end year in line with market forecasts

By Josh White
ShareCast
 6 days ago

Workplace and commercial building space management software company SmartSpace Software said in a trading update on Friday that it had been progressing its objective to build a high-growth...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

N Brown trims full-year forecast despite 'resilient' Christmas

N Brown nudged its guidance for full-year earnings lower on Thursday despite "resilient" trading during the crucial festive season. The online fashion retailer reported a 5.5% jump in revenues from its five core brands - which include JD Williams and Simply Be - in the 18 weeks to 1 January 2022, to £149.0m. The managed decline of the remaining brands saw their sales fall 30.5% to £32.2m, while financial services revenues eased 3% to £86.4m.
ShareCast

Entain lifts lower end of FY guidance as Covid curbs ease

Ladbrokes and Bwin owner Entain raised the lower end of core earnings guidance despite a 9% fall in fourth-quarter online net gaming revenue against a tough 2020 comparator. Retail net gaming revenue surged 60% in the three months to December 31, boosted by the easing of Covid-19 related curbs. Entain said it now expected core earnings between £875m - £885m, compared with previous guidance £850m - £900m and expected to treble the size of the business.
ShareCast

How long will sideways trading and "boring" price action last for Bitcoin?

The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to languish below $42,000, far from its recent highs that saw the price approach its first control zone or resistance at $45,000. Similarly, the price is holding above its support just below $40,000, set by the January 10th lows. Bitcoin maintains a sideways movement between these two prices, giving no sign of a breakout in either direction. Wednesday's declines, amid a general pummeling of risk assets, left a low near $41,000, the worst change for Bitcoin in 10 days since it hit a floor at $39,800.
ShareCast

Superdry upbeat despite growing inflationary pressures

The fashion retailer reported group revenues of £277.2m for the 26 weeks to 23 October, a 1.9% decline year-on-year and a 24.9% fall on the same period two years previously. The gross margin improved, however, to 55.2% compared to 51.7% a year ago, which helped slash adjusted pre-tax losses to £2.8m from £10.6m in 2021.
ShareCast

Deliveroo posts tasty rise in Q4 gross order value

Online food delivery platform Deliveroo reported a 36% rise in fourth-quarter gross transactional value as it hit a top-of-guidance 70% increase during 2021. The company on Thursday said order numbers grew 10% in the three months to December 31 with the average value up 1% on a constant currency basis to £21.40. Guidance for gross profit margin was maintained at 7.5 - 7.75%.
ShareCast

Workspace rent roll grows in Q3 amid 'strong' customer demand

Real estate manager Workspace said on Thursday that customer demand had remained "strong" in the third quarter of its trading year, with an average of 831 enquiries per month over the period. 22,714.98. 17:30 20/01/22. 4,299.32. 17:30 20/01/22. 4,274.52. 17:20 20/01/22. 3,360.20. 17:30 20/01/22. -0.45%. -15.19. Workspace said its like-for-like...
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

20 January 2022 - Experian plc, the global information services company (the "Company"), hereby notifies the market, in conformity with Listing Rule 12.4.6R, of the following. Further to the announcement by the Company on 19 May 2021 of a share repurchase programme, the Company announces that it has purchased its ordinary shares of 10 US cents each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International as follows:
Global High-end Servers Market Sales, Size 2022 | Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue And Forecast To 2030

The research report on a Global High-end Servers Market presents an in-depth evaluation of the demands and consumptions of diverse products/services related to the increased elements of the marketplace throughout the forecast period 2022–2030. This report includes numerous opportunities in segments and sub-segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. That record additionally gives statistics at the competitive analysis and strategies of key players and adds a few new strategies which can be properly tested, products at the side of ability and uniqueness sections, geographical areas showing promising growth. This report attempts to provide an impartial viewpoint on Market execution and must-have facts for players to assist and enhance their High-end Servers Market impression.
Global Precious Metals Market To Be Driven By The Growth Of Its End-Use Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Precious Metals Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global precious metals market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, end-use sectors, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ShareCast

PCI-PAL trading ahead of expectations after 'excellent' first half

Cloud payment technology provider PCI-PAL reported an “excellent” first half in a trading update on Wednesday, with all of its key metrics either at or ahead of management expectations. 1,156.45. 17:20 20/01/22. 2,083.88. 17:30 20/01/22. 1.12%. 22.98. The AIM-traded firm said that as a result, it anticipated revenue...
ShareCast

Boku reports good trading as it agrees to sell identity division

Mobile payments and identity company Boku advised shareholders in an update on Wednesday that it was expecting 2021 earnings nearly a third higher than the prior year, as it announced the divestment of its identity subsidiary in a deal worth up to $32m. 5,598.41. 17:20 20/01/22. 1,156.45. 17:20 20/01/22. 11,945.81.
Leather Chemicals Market Growth by Region, Chemicals Type, End User, Forecast and Industry worth $11.0 billion by 2027

The report by Allied Market Research on the leather chemicals market provides a wide-ranging study of the global market size & forecast, region-wise outlook, segmental study, competitive landscape, market opportunities, major drivers, and key industry trends. As per the report, the global leather chemicals industry was exceeded at $7.5 billion in 2019, and is estimated to surpass $11.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.
ShareCast

Kape Technologies flags higher-than-expected full-year revenue

Digital security and privacy company Kape Technologies reported a “landmark” 2021 in a trading update on Tuesday, in which it achieved “significant” strategic progress and delivered a “record” financial performance. 5,555.09. 17:30 19/01/22. 1,149.49. 17:30 19/01/22. 2,060.90. 17:20 19/01/22. 0.25%. The AIM-traded firm said...
ShareCast

Kitchenware brand ProCook set to meet FY expectations

Kitchenware brand ProCook said on Tuesday that full-year results were on course to meet market expectations as it reported a jump in revenues. In an update for the 12 weeks to 9 January, the company said revenues rose 34.6% to £23.1m. On a two-year like-for-like basis, revenues were 104.1% higher and ProCook said it outperformed the UK kitchenware market by +38.5% points during the period.
ShareCast

888 Holdings posts record FY revenues despite pullback in Q4

Online betting and gaming company 888 Holdings said on Tuesday that full-year revenues had grown year-on-year to yet another fresh record despite experiencing a drop in the key metric in the fourth and final quarter of 2021. 22,655.02. 17:20 19/01/22. 4,299.63. 17:20 19/01/22. 4,273.79. 17:30 19/01/22. 7,766.75. 17:20 19/01/22. 0.12%
ShareCast

LXI Reit to raise £125m to fund pipeline deals

The specialist long-income real estate investment trust, which debuted on the London market in 2017, said it would raise the funds via a subsequent placing, open offer, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer. A total of 88.3m new ordinary shares will be issued at 142p per share, which represents a...
Global Acoustic Wave Delay Line Market Supply-Demand, Brand Shares And Forecast 2022-2031 || Vectron International, Qualtre, Sensor Technology Ltd

The Acoustic Wave Delay Line Market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
ShareCast

Currys lowers profits guidance as shortage of games tech hits Christmas

UK electricals retailer Currys lowered annual guidance as it reported a fall in sales over the peak Christmas period as a tough comparator year, uneven customer demand and supply disruption hit revenues. 104.70p. 17:20 14/01/22. -6.85%. -7.70p. 22,743.35. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,280.34. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,256.59. 17:18 14/01/22.
