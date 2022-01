The manner in which children are taught to read in England is in need of urgent reform, more than 250 experts have said in a letter to the Government.According to research, led by academics from UCL England’s teachers now focus more on teaching children how to read by blending sounds together – known as synthetic phonics – than on reading and enjoying whole texts.The UCL researchers have joined more than 250 signatories of an open letter calling on the UK Government to change its policy on reading.In the letter they demand that reforms “centre on a wider range of...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO