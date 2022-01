When my pal Eddie and I were in grade school, we read for fun. Like some who love to eat, we loved to read, and we were always hungry. We didn’t have any literary discrimination. We read everything we could obtain, even though the Oak Park Public Library tried to limit our choices to the children’s section where books were lined up by topics of interest to children — stories about animals, kid adventures like Toby Tyler, and simple stories about American historical figures.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO