By Dana Kozlov and Charlie De Mar CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools officials have reported a record number of new cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, as the district’s dispute continues with the Chicago Teachers Union over the return to in-person learning. CPS reported 422 new cases among students and 271 new cases among adults at schools on Tuesday, the last day the district held in-person classes before CTU voted to have teachers work remotely only, prompting CPS to cancel classes on Wednesday and Thursday. Both figures are more than double the number of new cases on Monday, the first...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO