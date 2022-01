George Washington probably never chose to celebrate his birthday in Laredo, Texas. Nor was he even alive by the time Laredo threw him his first birthday party on February 22, 1898. A celebration with such deep roots is what attracts locals and visitors to the first U.S. president’s annual birthday party each year in Laredo, which transpires a mere 2 1/2-hour drive from San Antonio during a weekslong extravaganza, this year from January 21 through February 27.

