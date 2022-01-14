ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invest In U.S. Bancorp's Hidden Value

By Mike Thomas
U.S. Bancorp has grown revenue and profitability over the last five years, at a time in which regulations demand the most conservative of banking practices. U.S. Bancorp (USB) is America's fifth largest commercial bank, with total assets of nearly $557 billion as of September 30, 2021. In a world of hyper-growth...

U.S. Bancorp says Union Bank deal on track for first-half close

U.S. Bancorp expressed confidence Wednesday that its pending acquisition of MUFG Union Bank will be completed during the first half of this year, which is in line with the deal’s original timeline. Chairman and CEO Andy Cecere told analysts that the $8 billion cash-and-stock purchase might close “later in...
Why I Recently Took Profits In U.S. Bancorp

I bought U.S. Bancorp during the 2020 pandemic sell-off. I last wrote about U.S. Bancorp (USB) back in July of 2020 in my article Stocks I Bought On The Dip: U.S. Bancorp which was part of a 20 article series I wrote in mid-2020 about all of the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the March sell-off. In USB's case, I actually missed the initial sell-off in March and instead bought a dip that the stock took soon after, on May 13th, 2020. It was the last S&P 500 stock I bought during the 2020 spring decline. The stock has performed very well since then.
U.S. Bancorp Falls 7.8% on Q4 Earnings Miss

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) declined 7.8% to close at $57.37 on Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 results, which lagged both earnings and revenue estimates. The bank reported earnings of $1.07 per share, missing analysts’ expectations of $1.11 per share. Revenues of $5.68 billion came below the consensus...
Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

After 46 weeks and $4,600 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $312.32 in annual dividend income. It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets, the important thing is that you're investing in your future. This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.
Capital Markets Outlook: Q1 2022

Developed market equities had strong returns in 2021, despite a choppy fourth quarter. Bond markets were challenged by the growing inflation headwinds. And several COVID-19 variants - especially delta and omicron - created continued concerns over re-establishing some sense of normalcy to global economies and markets. By mid-year 2021, the...
U.S. Bancorp stock dips after Q4 misses on lower NII, lower PPP fees

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares drop 4.6% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS falls from Q3, on lower net interest income, lower loan fees related to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, seasonally lower payments and capital markets revenue, and lower mortgage banking revenue as refinancing continued to decline. Q4 EPS of...
Harnessing AI to Add Value Investing Potency

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have a variety of applications across a wide array of industries, including financial services. In fact, WisdomTree is tapping AI to bring a fresh look to a pair of new value exchange traded funds born out of two previous funds in the issuer’s lineup. The WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN) is now the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSE Arca: AIVL), while the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DOO) is reborn as AIVL’s international counterpart, the WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSE Arca: AIVI).
A Preview Of Amerant Bancorp's Earnings

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Amerant Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.40. Amerant Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
Financials Continue to Dominate Earnings with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and U.S. Bancorp Reporting Before the Open

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) Stocks are looking to rebound on Wednesday from Tuesday’s selloff as equity index futures are pointing higher. Futures fell overnight but rebounded with European markets. London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX, the French CAC 40, and the Stoxx 600 traded higher. However, there’s a number of earnings announcements for investors to sort through on Wednesday. Financial companies continue to dominate the reports, but there are other companies of note.
Palantir: This Is A Long-Term Investment - Don't Bother If You're Not Looking Out 5-10 Years

Palantir is one of my highest conviction picks for capital appreciation. But if you're looking short term, there are other places to invest your capital. From the government contracts down to its valuation, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been a controversial stock, with neither side backing down from their viewpoints. Since its peak in February 2021, shares of PLTR have crashed 64.42% to $16.01 on 1/14/21. Like many growth stocks, PLTR has been a falling knife inflicting wounds in countless portfolios on its way down. During growth's ascent into February 2021, investors saw that enormous returns became addicting, and many investors began to believe that companies with disruptive potential would just keep appreciating. Investing became too easy, and many thought they could consistently outperform the market until they couldn't.
STOCKS
