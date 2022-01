Get your cat registered for the 4th Annual March Meowness to benefit HART. HART stands for Homeless Animal Rescue Team. It's a shelter and adoption center in Cumberland for cats. They take care of cats and kittens that have been surrendered, abandoned, injured, or abused. Then they find the cats or kittens people in good homes that can adopt them. HART is run by volunteers and they take no public funds. It is through the generosity of people and businesses that they are able to operate.

ANIMALS ・ 20 HOURS AGO