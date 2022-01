Gale Roberts was honored Wednesday for her service to the City of Sulphur Springs with a retirement reception held in her honor at city hall. Sulphur Springs Mayor John Sellers said it was appropriate the reception drew a great gathering to wish her well in retirement. The service she provided to the city, staff, officials and residents has been invaluable, he noted. Her love for the city of Sulphur Springs has shown daily in her work as city secretary, work she has performed with a servant’s heart to help the community, always showing kindness and lending a helping hand where possible.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO