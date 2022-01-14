ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Track the winter storm with CBS19 Weather Authority

By News Staff
 6 days ago

WECT

Official shares tips to weather the winter storm

Experts give winter weather prep advice ahead of Friday. Now is the time to get prepared for any potential wintry weather or ice this weekend, and hardware stores across the area are busy as people shop for their winter needs. Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Jan. 19, 2022.
VDOT gets set for two potential winter storms

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are a couple of chances for wintry weather in the area this week, including a little bit of snow Thursday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says its crews are getting ready to respond, especially to the event that is expected on Friday that could bring significant snow accumulations to parts of the Commonwealth.
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Rain Transitions Into Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.   The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County as the snow started to fall. The wintry weather wraps up for most by midday on Thursday, yet snow may persist at the Shore into the early afternoon hours.  Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely for much of the region with lower end totals expected for the Poconos and...
