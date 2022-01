Even the “Scream” cast was playing a game of whodunnit behind the scenes. Star Jack Quaid revealed to People that even the actors didn’t know who the real Ghostface killer was in the fifth installment of the hit meta-horror franchise, which premiered in theaters on January 14. “I never knew at any given time. We figured it out eventually but in the beginning, we all had different scripts,” Quaid recalled. “In some, certain characters died. In others, they didn’t; this person was the killer in this script; in others, they weren’t. So we all had our theories. We were getting to know...

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO