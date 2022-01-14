ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Orange Is the New Black' star Danielle Brooks got married in 2 stunning wedding dresses with daring details

By Amanda Krause
 6 days ago

Danielle Brooks is best known for her role in "Orange Is the New Black."

Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

  • "Orange Is the New Black" star Danielle Brooks has married Dennis Gelin.
  • The actress shared photos from her wedding day to Instagram, including shots of her two dresses.
  • She wore an Alonuko dress with a sheer bodice, and a three-in-one Christian Siriano design.

Danielle Brooks recently married her longtime partner Dennis Gelin in two stunning wedding dresses.

The "Orange Is the New Black" actress shared photos of her wedding-day fashion to Instagram on Thursday, revealing that her first gown had a sheer, long-sleeved top made from nude mesh and embroidered white flowers. Its skirt, on the other hand, was full, white, and covered with the same design.

It was custom-made for her by London-based fashion house Alonuko , and Reem Photography captured her wearing the dress.

Speaking with Vogue about their big day, which the couple celebrated in Miami, Brooks said she "always knew" she would wear two dresses during her wedding.

With her first gown, she wanted to "highlight a Black designer" because she feels they "aren't highlighted enough" in the wedding industry. Alonuko was founded in 2013 by fashion designer Gbemi Okunlola, who taught herself to sew when she was 11, according to the brand's website .

"Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams," Brooks told Vogue. "She flew all the way from London to make sure it arrived. I knew I wanted her one-of-a-kind, flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery and a big huge skirt. Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I loved it so much."

She completed the look with a gold pair of Chanel earrings gifted to her by her stylist Kelly Augustine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfgT2_0dlns2aJ00
Danielle Brooks' stylist gifted her these Chanel earrings.

Danielle Brooks/Instagram

Her second dress, which she wore for her reception, was designed by Christian Siriano , who she's been friends with since the start of her career. It had lace straps, a corset-style bodice, and a full skirt that wrapped around her hips.

According to Vogue, the princess-style dress was actually a "three-in-one" garment that could be transformed into a body-con dress and a pants look.

Siriano shared another look at the dress on his Instagram Story, revealing that the gown's skirt extended into a train with trails of lace throughout its tulle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoHcl_0dlns2aJ00
Christian Siriano shared this photo with the caption "We did it!!"

Christian Siriano/Instagram

Brooks and Gelin met years earlier at a game night she hosted with her friend. The couple became engaged at the end of 2019, and they share their 2-year-old daughter Freeya Carel Gelin.

Read the original article on Insider

hazard-herald.com

Danielle Brooks ties the knot in Miami

Danielle Brooks has tied the knot. The 32-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson in 'Orange Is the New Black' - recently married Dennis Gelin at the historic Alfred DuPont Building in Miami, Florida. Reflecting on her wedding day, Danielle said: "Getting to walk down...
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

Danielle Brooks Wore Christian Siriano and Alonuko for Her Glamorous Winter Wedding

“What was supposed to be just another game night turned into night I will remember forever,” Danielle Brooks remembers. The actor, who is known for her role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black and received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple on Broadway, had decided to throw a party with a friend who worked at a gym at the time. “It felt like a good idea for us two single ladies to invite over some good-looking prospects she had met while working there to play some Mafia and Taboo,” she remembers. Dennis Gelin was invited by a friend of a friend who also worked at the gym. “He rolled in mad late, like two to three hours late,” Danielle says. “When all of us heard the door ring, the group decided to play a trick and grill the next person who walked in the door. I opened the door and everyone gave him the death stare. As the host, it felt a bit harsh for someone I didn’t know to get playfully grilled, so I decided to quickly greet him with a smile and asked to take his coat. He smiled back.”
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Danielle Brooks Dropped Her Stunning Wedding Pictures And We Can’t

Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black actress Daneille Brooks has traded in her single life for matrimony, Vouge reports. She took to Instagram showing off her flesh-toned dress and captioned the pic, “I’z married now!”. In a series of posts shared to Instagram, Brooks is shown beautifully...
MUSIC
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée will wear ‘two Valentino dresses’ on their wedding day

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is expected to be a lavish affair attended by a star-studded guestlist that will reportedly take place on 9 April.The famous pair’s nuptials are set to be covered by US Vogue, with the ceremony to be held on Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate on Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.But the question on everyone’s lips has been who the 27-year-old Bates Motel star will tap to design her wedding dress, with some reports suggesting it could be her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.Victoria, who has her own fashion label, designed the flowing yellow dress worn...
BEAUTY & FASHION
