'Orange Is the New Black' star Danielle Brooks got married in 2 stunning wedding dresses with daring details

"Orange Is the New Black" star Danielle Brooks has married Dennis Gelin.

The actress shared photos from her wedding day to Instagram, including shots of her two dresses.

She wore an Alonuko dress with a sheer bodice, and a three-in-one Christian Siriano design.

Danielle Brooks recently married her longtime partner Dennis Gelin in two stunning wedding dresses.

The "Orange Is the New Black" actress shared photos of her wedding-day fashion to Instagram on Thursday, revealing that her first gown had a sheer, long-sleeved top made from nude mesh and embroidered white flowers. Its skirt, on the other hand, was full, white, and covered with the same design.

It was custom-made for her by London-based fashion house Alonuko , and Reem Photography captured her wearing the dress.

Speaking with Vogue about their big day, which the couple celebrated in Miami, Brooks said she "always knew" she would wear two dresses during her wedding.

With her first gown, she wanted to "highlight a Black designer" because she feels they "aren't highlighted enough" in the wedding industry. Alonuko was founded in 2013 by fashion designer Gbemi Okunlola, who taught herself to sew when she was 11, according to the brand's website .

"Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams," Brooks told Vogue. "She flew all the way from London to make sure it arrived. I knew I wanted her one-of-a-kind, flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery and a big huge skirt. Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I loved it so much."

She completed the look with a gold pair of Chanel earrings gifted to her by her stylist Kelly Augustine.

Danielle Brooks' stylist gifted her these Chanel earrings. Danielle Brooks/Instagram

Her second dress, which she wore for her reception, was designed by Christian Siriano , who she's been friends with since the start of her career. It had lace straps, a corset-style bodice, and a full skirt that wrapped around her hips.

According to Vogue, the princess-style dress was actually a "three-in-one" garment that could be transformed into a body-con dress and a pants look.

Siriano shared another look at the dress on his Instagram Story, revealing that the gown's skirt extended into a train with trails of lace throughout its tulle.

Christian Siriano shared this photo with the caption "We did it!!" Christian Siriano/Instagram

Brooks and Gelin met years earlier at a game night she hosted with her friend. The couple became engaged at the end of 2019, and they share their 2-year-old daughter Freeya Carel Gelin.