The Brooklyn Nets headed to Ohio to battle Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It would be the first full game they would play without their superstar Kevin Durant since he sprained his MCL during the home win versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Since this one was not in Brooklyn, they would have Kyrie Irving available to take on his former team. James Harden was available as well.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO