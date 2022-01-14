ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead – Bank of Japan Meets, China Releases GDP

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Japan will be in the spotlight next week. It will likely reaffirm that rates won’t rise for a long time, leaving the yen at the mercy of foreign central bank moves and risk appetite. The People’s Bank of China will also meet and could loosen policy to empower...

www.actionforex.com

FXStreet.com

Japan: BoJ keeps rates on hold, revises up inflation and GDP – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew comments on the latest BoJ monetary policy event. “The Bank of Japan (BOJ), as widely expected, decided to keep its policy measures unchanged at its Monetary Policy Meeting (MPM) on 18 Jan 2022.”. “In its latest outlook for economic activity and prices (The...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Bumper AU Jobs Data and China Rate Cut Ignite AUDNZD

Following an impressive gain of +366k jobs in November, the Australian economy added another +64.8k job in December. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, its lowest level since pre the Global Financial Crisis, August 2008. As noted in our preview yesterday, the survey reference period was...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan export rose 17.5% yoy in Dec, imports rose 41.1% yoy

Japan’s export rose 17.5% yoy to record JPY 7881B in December, slowing from November’s 20.5% yoy, but beat expectation of 15.9% yoy. Exports to China grew 10.8% yoy while shipments to US rose 22.1% yoy. Imports rose 41.1% yoy to record JPY 8463B, the second month with rate...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Japan's Dec consumer inflation hovers at near 2-year high

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.5% in December from a year earlier, increasing for a second month in a row at the fastest pace in nearly two years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressures from rising fuel and raw material costs. The increase likely won’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.Benchmarks in Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real...
MARKETS
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Sterling Rises as UK Inflation Jumps

The British pound is in positive territory after falling for three straight days. GBP/USD has pushed above the 1.36 line and is trading at 1.3635 in the North American session, up 0.27% on the day. UK inflation hits 30-year high. Anyone reading the news has seen plenty of headlines screaming...
BUSINESS
AFP

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty. Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Yen Steady After Bank Of Japan Meeting

The US dollar has posted small gains, as USD/JPY briefly punched above the 115 line in the Asian session. The yen looked golden last week with gains of 1.15%, but has given up half of those gains so far this week. BoJ revises inflation forecast. The Bank of Japan’s policy...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Bank of Japan Changes Inflation Outlook

The Bank of Japan changed its inflation stance in its meeting on Tuesday for the first time since 2014. With energy costs spiking, the BoJ has decided to revise its inflation projection from 0.9% to 1.1% for the fiscal year starting in April. The bank also projects inflation to remain at 1.1% for the following year. This signals that, while Japan has largely been a hold-out when it comes to the inflation sweeping across various economies across the globe, prices are still rising, primarily in fuel and cooking essentials.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Bank of Japan Didn’t Alter Policy Parameters

Markets took a slow start to the trading week yesterday as US investors were absent due to the Martin Luther King holiday. On other major developed markets, the news flow was thin. European equities drew some comfort from China easing policy. European indices closed with gains of about 0.50-%0.75%. The by default trend on European interest rate markets also remains north even without guidance from the other side of the Atlantic. German yields rose between 2.2 bps (2y) and 1.3 bps (30-y). The 10y German yields again came with reach of the 0.02% top/the psychological barrier of 0.0%. The dollar gained modestly with the DXY closing at 95.26 and EUR/USD at 1.1408.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Wobbles as Bank Earnings Due, China GDP in Focus

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.56%, +0.08% and +0.75% respectively. JPMorgan and Citigroup dipped after earnings reports. Both highlighted higher expenses as key headwinds. Asia-Pacific futures are pointing to a mixed start for the week. US markets are shut for a holiday. US Bank Earnings, China...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

When is China’s Q4 GDP and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Early Monday, the market sees the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP and annualized figures of December month Retail Sales and Industrial Production from the National Bureau of Statistics of China at 02:00 GMT. The data will be the key considering the dragon nation’s recent struggle amid the virus resurgence and financial...
RETAIL
kfgo.com

China’s Q4 and 2021 GDP grow faster than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6% from a year earlier, according to a...
RETAIL
marketplace.org

China releases GDP, retail sales figures for 2021

China reports that its economy grew 8.1% last year compared to 2020. Part of that growth was generated by exports to Americans who were stuck at home and bought more furnishings, electronics and other goods from China. Inside China, retail sales grew 12.5% in 2021. The figure is a proxy...
RETAIL
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, China GDP, Yen, BoJ

There continued to be hesitancy in global market sentiment. Wall Street started off 2022 on a sour note, though the second week was less painful. Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. This is as Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures declined about 0.8% and 0.3% respectively. European and Asia-Pacific benchmark stock indices did not fare any better.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Drops Before China GDP, Singapore Dollar Up. Rupiah Eyes Bank of Indonesia

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points. US Dollar weakened against most ASEAN currencies last week. Emerging Market sentiment remains key focus, eyes on China GDP. Bank of Indonesia may hold rates unchanged, focus on IDR stability. US Dollar ASEAN...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The Week Ahead: UK CPI, Unemployment, China Q4 GDP, ABF, Deliveroo, Goldman Sachs and NFLX earnings

1. UK CPI (Dec) – 19/01 – Last month the Bank of England surprised the markets by increasing interest rates by 0.15% to 0.25% in a move that most had expected to occur the month before. This appeared to be in response to a sharp move higher in headline CPI to 5.1%, which was much higher than expected and also a ten year high. The RPI index also rose sharply hitting a 30 year high of 7.1% at the same time. The central banks uncertainty or procrastination over last month’s rate hike has reignited speculation that we could see another rate rise in February, particularly since there is likely to be further inflationary pressures in the weeks and months ahead. PPI input prices have been leading the way over the past few months, and in November rose by 14.3% year on year, indicating the potential for UK headline inflation to move even higher, above the 2008 highs of 5.2% and to levels last seen in March 1992, when it was up at 7.1%. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has already said that he expects CPI to hit 6% in the coming months and well above the central banks 2% inflation target. A further increase in headline CPI this week will increase the pressure on the MPC to act on rates again in February, and while some are arguing that another rate rise will have little impact on what is prompting inflation to let rip, that doesn’t mean the central bank shouldn’t attempt to try and normalise policy to a point. The mistake would be tightening too aggressively, not tightening at all. Expectations are for December CPI to rise by 5.3%.
ECONOMY

