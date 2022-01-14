Digital Revolution: Will Cryptocurrencies Take Over the World? Part II

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. In a long-awaited report on central bank digital currencies (CBDC), the Fed stressed that it is not taking a position nor does the paper signal "any imminent decisions about the appropriateness of issuing a US CBDC." The global rise of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as well as the growing use of digital payments has fostered interest in an official digital money, and major central banks around the world are exploring the possibility, while Nigeria in October launched its own virtual money. While existing cryptocurrencies can be subject to theft and used for illicit purposes, the Fed said a US digital currency, depending on how it is designed, "could provide households and businesses a convenient, electronic form of central bank money, with the safety and liquidity that would entail."

