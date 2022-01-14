Traffic Headache Ahead When Downtown I496 Closes in Both Directions

A truly shocking moment was caught on video Thursday as a car went airborne in West Michigan. There are dozens of copies of a video circulating on TikTok from a car accident that happened in Allegan County yesterday that looks like it's straight out of the Dukes of Hazzard. The video uploaded by @GrumpyGuy21, which appears to be the first one posted on the popular social media app, includes audio from a police scanner calling for EMS from Allegan, Dorr, and Wayland. The dispatcher describes the scene of the accident on U.S. 131, exit 68 overpass by saying a possible blue Chevy Malibu jumped the highway. A man was seen climbing out of the back of the vehicle covered in blood.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO