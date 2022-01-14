Join us for the Rhode Show Rewind

"The Kings of Napa" is focused on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch's sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom-to their own power, wealth and legacy (that's right from the press release!). One of the stars of the show, Devika Parikh, joins John and Courtney to talk about the show!

NAPA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO