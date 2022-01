The Canadian dollar has posted slight gains and has pushed USD/CAD back below the 1.25 line. Investors are getting accustomed to seeing headlines that inflation has surged to 30-year highs. First, it was US inflation, followed by the UK just this week, and now Canada has joined the club of surging inflation. In December, headline CPI rose to 4.8% y/y, in line with expectations and up from 4.7% beforehand. This was the highest print since a 5.5% gain in September 1991. Core CPI climbed to 4.0% y/y, up from 3.6% in November and much higher than the consensus of 3.5%.

